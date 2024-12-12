Shell plc

Outcome of audit tender process

December 12, 2024

Shell plc (the Company) announces that, following the conclusion of a competitive audit tender process led by the Audit and Risk Committee, the Board has approved the proposed re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as its external auditor to take effect from, and including, the financial year ending 31 December 2026. The re-appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting.

As a UK public interest entity, we are required to tender our audit every 10 years and rotate every 20 years. EY was first appointed at the AGM in May 2016 after a competitive tender process. We disclosed in our 2023 Annual Report & Accounts that the tender process had commenced, with a view to reaching a conclusion before the end of 2024.

