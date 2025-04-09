FIJI Water Joins the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards Through Exclusive Partnership and Designer Collaboration

Luxury water brand collaborated with Charles Harbison and his line, Harbison Studio, to design bespoke dresses for the iconic FIJI Water brand ambassadors who served guests on the red carpet

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight, FIJI® Water, America’s No. 1 premium imported bottled water, has proudly partnered with Fashion Trust U.S. to support the next generation of design talent in an unforgettable night of fashion and innovation. In celebration of emerging talent, FIJI Water collaborated with 2024 Ready-to-Wear Award recipient Charles Harbison and his line, Harbison Studio, to design bespoke dresses for the iconic FIJI Water brand ambassadors serving guests on the red carpet and to showcase FIJI Water in a new and inspiring way. The custom design, which debuted during the evening, seamlessly blended FIJI Water’s sophisticated blue with Harbison’s refined craftsmanship.





The Original Sketch of the FIJI Water Custom Harbison Pisces Gown

“Designing this exclusive look was such a fun experience,” said Charles Harbison, designer of Harbison Studio. “The Harbison Pisces Gown always infuses my clients with a sense of elegance and ease, and I knew this custom version would have that same premium quality and beauty that FIJI Water is known for.”





FIJI Water Brand Ambassadors at the third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez for Getty Images)

The third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, which honor emerging talent through grants and strategic mentoring, was hosted by Keke Palmer and celebrated five awards and winners: Rachel Scott of Diotima (Ready-to-Wear Award), Patrick Taylor (Graduate Award), Dani Griffiths of CLYDE (Accessories Award), Rebecca Zeijdel-Paz of Beck (Jewelry Award), and Nana Kwame Adusei of Kwame Adusei (Sustainability Award).

The event brought together the brightest talents in fashion, entertainment, and culture, with FIJI Water prominently featured throughout the evening as the exclusive water partner. Upon arrival, guests received Earth’s Finest Water as they walked the red carpet, tray-passed by FIJI Water brand ambassadors adorned in Harbison’s visionary creations. The FIJI Water 500mL bottle has been recognized as a fashion icon with its signature square shape, made with 100% recycled plastic (rPET)*. Inside the awards, tables showcased FIJI Water 1L bottles in signature LED silver sleeves.

“We were honored to partner with Fashion Trust U.S. and collaborate with Charles Harbison to elevate the guest experience in such a unique way,” said Clarence Chia, senior vice president of marketing at FIJI Water. “Our shared commitment to excellence and style made this partnership a natural fit. Seeing Harbison’s vision seamlessly blend with our brand’s ethos was truly inspiring, and we’re proud to have delivered an experience that resonated with the fashion community.”

This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration, demonstrating how FIJI Water and Fashion Trust U.S. have creatively come together to support the fashion community while bringing awareness to their respective industries.

*Bottle Only

About FIJI Water

FIJI® Water is a natural artesian water bottled at the source in Viti Levu (Fiji islands). With its iconic square bottle, soft mouthfeel and more than double the electrolytes compared to the other two top premium bottled water brands, FIJI Water is the No. 1 imported premium bottled water in the United States. FIJI Water has a perfectly balanced 7.7 pH. FIJI Water is available in a variety of sizes, including 330mL, 500mL, 700mL, 1L, and 1.5L. As of 2022, FIJI Water’s best-selling 500mL and 330mL bottles have transitioned to 100% recycled plastic (rPET) – bottle only. Since 2007, the FIJI Water Foundation has helped to preserve and protect the Sovi Basin and improve the lives of native Fijians. To discover Earth’s Finest Water®, please visit www.fijiwater.com, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram or Twitter. To learn more about our Corporate Social Responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.



Pisces Gown Sketch_Harbison Studio_FIJI Water The Original Sketch of the FIJI Water Custom Harbison Pisces Gown FIJI Water Brand Ambassadors at Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 FIJI Water Brand Ambassadors at the third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images for FIJI Water)

