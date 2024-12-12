Dr. Jason McConville Joins ASCEND2.0 Program to Advance Revolutionary Drug Delivery Systems

Dr. Jason McConville UNM - College of Pharmacy Logo New Mexico

Associate Professor at UNM selected to participate in competitive I-RED, ASCEND2.0 cohort, funded by the NIH - National Institute of General Medical Sciences.

New Mexico's universities are at the forefront of groundbreaking technology and innovations that improve our health, grow our economy, and create careers New Mexicans can build their families around." — Senator Martin Heinrich

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jason McConville, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics at the University of New Mexico , has been selected to participate in the highly competitive I-RED, ASCEND2.0 2024-2025 cohort.Funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences project, the ASCEND2.0 program is designed to accelerate the commercialization of groundbreaking biomedical innovations by providing researchers with entrepreneurial skills and resources to bring their ideas to market through the I-RED West Program.Dr. McConville, a leader in advanced drug delivery and pharmaceutical engineering, holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Applied Chemistry from the University of Coventry and a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics from the University of Strathclyde. With extensive postdoctoral and faculty experience at the University of Texas at Austin, he has made significant contributions to inhalation, oral, and 3D-printed drug delivery systems, earning over 50 peer-reviewed publications and multiple patents. His current research focuses on targeted therapies for complex diseases, leveraging his expertise in polymer-based delivery systems to address unmet medical needs.Pioneering Targeted HPV TherapyOne of Dr. McConville’s key projects, funded by the NIH, is the development of a novel hydrogel-based drug delivery system targeting HPV-related precancerous lesions. This innovative gel leverages thermally gelling polymers such as Methyl Cellulose (MC) and Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) to deliver MEK inhibitors (MEKi) directly to infected mucosal tissues. By localizing drug delivery, this approach minimizes systemic side effects and enhances therapeutic efficacy, offering a safer and more effective treatment option.Through a Quality by Design (QbD) methodology, the project focuses on optimizing the gel’s strength and drug release properties to achieve sustained, localized treatment. This technology addresses a significant global burden of HPV-related conditions and has the potential to revolutionize therapeutic outcomes for patients worldwide.ASCEND2.0: Accelerating Development and CommercializationParticipation in the ASCEND2.0 program provides Dr. McConville and his team with the mentorship, resources, and industry connections needed to advance their innovative drug delivery gel.The program will support the refinement of the gel’s formulation, preclinical testing using human tissue models, and the development of scalable production methods.“ASCEND2.0 offers an incredible opportunity to move this technology from the lab to the clinic,” said Dr. McConville. “Our goal is to provide a targeted, localized therapy that improves patient outcomes and addresses the limitations of existing treatments for HPV-related conditions.”Broader ImpactThe implications of Dr. McConville’s work extend far beyond HPV treatment. By reducing systemic side effects and improving therapeutic precision, this technology exemplifies the potential of patient-specific therapies to transform healthcare. With the support of ASCEND2.0, Dr. McConville aims to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial application, ultimately delivering this revolutionary therapy to patients who need it most.“New Mexico’s universities and researchers are at the forefront of groundbreaking technology and scientific innovations that improve our health, grow our economy, and create high-quality careers New Mexicans can build their families around,” said Senator Martin Heinrich . "I'm pleased to see federal funding at work to help researchers advance scientific discoveries for disease diagnosis, treatment and prevention – while helping them build the entrepreneurial skills to turn their scientific discoveries into commercial products."For more information about Dr. Jason McConville's research, please contact:Jason McConvillejmcconville@unm.edu His work focuses on developing innovative therapies to address complex diseases and improve patient outcomes.About the ASCEND2.0 Program:ASCEND2.0, (the grant 5UT2GM148080), funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is an initiative designed to accelerate the commercialization of biomedical innovations by equipping researchers with entrepreneurial skills and strategies for bringing their discoveries to market.The primary goal of this award and the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) program is to support small business concerns in IDeA regions to develop educational products that promote entrepreneurship in underserved states through local academic institutions. Educational efforts utilizing these products are expected to build biomedical researchers' and students' entrepreneurial skills that are crucially needed to translate scientific discoveries and innovative technologies into commercial products to the benefit of the public and the patient. I-RED was designed by NIGMS for IDeA states.The IDeA program focuses on building research capacity in states with historically low levels of NIH funding. It supports advancements in basic, clinical, and translational research, alongside faculty development and infrastructure enhancements. By strengthening institutional capabilities in biomedical research, ASCEND2.0 enhances the competitiveness of investigators in securing research funding while enabling clinical and translational research to address the needs of medically underserved communities.IDeA-Eligible StatesThe program is open to institutions in the following states and territories: Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.ASCEND2.0 plays a pivotal role in empowering biomedical researchers to transform their innovations into impactful healthcare solutions, fostering excellence in underserved regions.*Disclaimer: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number UT2GM148080. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

