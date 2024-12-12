Sativa Building Systems Secures $1.9M Army Award to Advance Bio-Based Insulation

Revolutionary Hemp-Based Insulation Gains Momentum with $1.9M Army Support

WITTENBERG, WI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sativa Building Systems (SBS), an innovator in sustainable building materials, has been awarded a $1.9 million contract by the U.S. Army to develop groundbreaking bio-based insulation. This two-year Phase II SBIR project builds on SBS’s success in creating innovative hemp-based solutions that align with the Department of Defense’s sustainability goals.“Our Z Panel hempcrete block panel was a major leap forward in bringing hempcrete into construction," said Zach Popp, President and Founder of SBS. "Now, we’re excited to expand into lighter, more versatile bio-based insulation products with the Army’s support. This collaboration accelerates our mission to redefine the construction industry with healthier, safer, high-performance solutions.”Hempcrete is an impressive material, with properties that exceed conventional alternatives in almost every performance category. However, hempcrete is most suitable as a semi-structural wall insulation. It can replace four materials in the wall envelope but isn’t always ideal for ceilings, floors, or all retrofit applications. “As we wrap up our code certification process for the Z Panel, we couldn’t help but start thinking about the next product line,” Zach added.This thought process led Sativa Building Systems to explore a product that could complement the Z Panel—something lighter and more suitable for applications beyond walls. In the Phase I project with the U.S. Army last year, SBS successfully created a new fully bio-based insulation, still utilizing hemp as the primary component but replacing the binding agent with a sustainable alternative.Zach continued, “It’s really encouraging to have the support of the U.S. Army to continue this product development. It’s huge for us. As a small company working to bring the next generation of building material products to the market, having support in the R&D stage is what will drive this innovation forward.”The two-year project will wrap up in September 2026, with the goal of delivering functional prototypes and completing a demonstration project. To learn more about Sativa Building Systems, visit: www.sativabuildingsystems.com About Sativa Building SystemsSativa Building Systems manufactures proprietary hempcrete block panels for safe and sustainable building construction. Benefits of Sativa’s sustainable, patented Z Panel structures include:• Passive air filtration• Resistance to mold, pests, rot, and fireSBS is a Wisconsin Qualified New Business Venture (QNBV) entity.

