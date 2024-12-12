Dr. Adeline Coleman Brings Awareness to Menopause-Related Changes and Innovative Solutions for Women in Wash. DC Area

Dr. Adeline Coleman, MD, Medical Director at EnSante Clinic and Medical Spa Dr. Coleman with the laser for genitourinary syndrome of menopause

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menopause is a transformative stage of life that every woman experiences, yet many are unprepared for the physical and hormonal changes it brings. Dr. Adeline Coleman, Medical Director at En Santé Medical, is on a mission to educate women about the often-overlooked effects of menopause, including hormone imbalance, weight gain, loss of libido, Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), and incontinence, while providing innovative treatments that restore confidence and quality of life.“Menopause is an age-old story for which we now have new insights. It is refreshing that we now have some attention to the width and breadth of experience that is perimenopause and menopause,” explains Dr. Coleman. “Women today are empowered to seek help and take steps to feel like themselves again, which is refreshing to see. We no longer have to suffer needlessly in silence.”Comprehensive Treatments for Menopause-Related ChangesThrough the specialized Intimate Wellness Procedures and holistic care at En Santé Medical, Dr. Coleman addresses a wide range of menopause-related challenges, including:Hormone Therapy for Hormone ImbalanceHormonal changes during menopause can lead to symptoms like fatigue, mood swings, hot flashes, and loss of libido. Dr. Coleman offers personalized hormone therapy solutions, including bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), which is safe for most patients when tailored to individual needs.By restoring hormonal balance, patients can regain energy, emotional stability, and overall well-being.Solutions for Menopausal Weight GainWeight gain is a common but frustrating aspect of menopause due to hormonal shifts and a slower metabolism. Dr. Coleman provides medically supervised weight management programs that combine lifestyle guidance, dietary support, and advanced medical treatments to help women achieve and maintain a healthy weight. These solutions are designed to promote long-term success and enhance overall health.A non-surgical laser treatment that enhances vaginal health by stimulating collagen production, IntimaLase tightens vaginal tissues, improves elasticity, and alleviates symptoms such as dryness and discomfort during intercourse. This minimally invasive procedure allows patients to resume normal activities immediately. IncontiLase for Urinary IncontinenceIncontiLase uses advanced laser technology to strengthen and tighten vaginal tissues and the pelvic floor, reducing involuntary urine leakage and improving bladder control. This non-invasive treatment stimulates collagen remodeling, providing lasting results and enhanced intimate wellness.Empowering Women to Thrive During Menopause - Dr. Coleman emphasizes the importance of normalizing conversations about menopause and encourages women to seek help for symptoms that impact their daily lives.“Menopause is a natural stage of life, but the challenges it brings don’t have to diminish the quality of life,” she says. “With compassionate care and effective treatments, we can help women thrive during and after menopause.”By integrating advanced medical technologies and a personalized approach to care, Dr. Coleman offers a supportive environment where women can confidently address their most intimate health concerns. Together with their doctors, women can redefine what it means to thrive during menopause.Join the ConversationTo learn more about menopause and the innovative solutions available at En Santé Medical, visit https://ensantemed.com/ or text or call 703-888-8589 to schedule a consultation.About En Santé MedicalEn Santé Medical is a premier women’s health center specializing in cutting-edge treatments for menopause, intimate wellness, and overall well-being. Under the leadership of Dr. Adeline Coleman, En Santé Medical is committed to empowering women through education, compassionate care, and innovative solutions.

