Jay Mitlo’s Stand Shares a Journey of Faith, Resilience, and Hope

An inspiring story of perseverance and trust in God through life’s trials.

Standing doesn’t mean you have it all together—it means refusing to give up, even when the burden feels overwhelming.” — Jay Mitlo

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Mitlo’s Stand offers a heartfelt exploration of faith and perseverance during life’s most challenging moments. Inspired by his family’s experience navigating the loss of his son Trey, Stand reflects on the lessons of resilience, trust in God, and the power of hope in the midst of adversity.

With an authentic voice and a blend of raw emotion and humor, Stand offers:

- A powerful reminder of God’s faithfulness in life’s darkest moments

- Insights into finding strength through community and faith

- Encouragement for those searching for hope and direction during challenging times

Trey, lovingly called the “Young Warrior,” inspired many with his joyful spirit and unshakable courage. Stand honors Trey’s legacy and serves as a beacon of hope for those navigating their own struggles.

Stand is available now on Amazon. To ensure delivery before Christmas, order your copy today.

About the Author

Jay Mitlo is a pastor with over 20 years of ministry experience, serving as the metro director for YoungLife in Pittsburgh, as the executive pastor of Rolling Hills Church, and currently as the pastor at Faith Community Church in Penn Hills, PA. His ministry has been shaped by his training with the Center for Relational Care, where he learned about emotional and relational needs, transforming his approach to teaching and counseling. Jay launched jaymitlo.com in 2012, sharing over 300 posts focused on faith, real-life struggles, and hope.

Jay’s life took a turn when his youngest son, Trey, was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Trey, lovingly known as the “Young Warrior,” lived his life with joy until his passing in 2014. Jay continues to honor Trey’s memory while raising his two other children, Joe and Bella, alongside his wife, Rachel, whom he describes as his greatest blessing. Jay is also deeply involved in his community, coaching volleyball and serving as the announcer for Penn Hills sports since 2009.

For More Information

For media inquiries or to request a copy of Stand, please email contact@jaymitlo.com.



