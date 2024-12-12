ApexaiQ® and Eficens Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Cybersecurity and IT Intelligence

Unifying Forces to Enhance Security Posture, Optimize IT Investments, and Enable Data-Driven Decision-Making for a Safer Digital Future.

MILFORD, MA AND ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApexaiQ , a leading continuous asset assurance platform, driving operational efficiency and continuous compliance while enhancing IT hygiene through real-time insights into asset status, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and effectively manage risks across their technology landscape. Eficens Systems , a leading global provider of innovative IT solutions, leverages emerging technologies like Cognitive Computing (AIML, GenAI), Cloud and Edge computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Technologies, with industry-leading platforms and a large technology partner ecosystem.Together, they are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing IT intelligence and cybersecurity. This collaboration introduces Eficens Systems with ApexaiQ, a unified IT command center designed to ensure comprehensive asset visibility, automate compliance with NIST and US DoD standards, offer real-time threat detection, and effectively remediate advanced persistent threats.The collaboration between ApexaiQ and Eficens Systems offers several significant benefits, leveraging the strengths of both companies to enhance IT infrastructure, security, and operational efficiency:Fortified Cybersecurity: Real-time threat intelligence and proactive defense mechanisms significantly reduce your vulnerability to cyber-attacks, ensuring robust protection for your digital assets.Maximized ROI on IT Spend: ApexaiQ and Eficens Systems streamline compliance workflows, optimizing resource allocation to maximize your IT investment value.Data-Driven Strategy: Harnesses the power of actionable insights to fuel informed decision-making, empowering organizations to make strategic choices backed by comprehensive data enrichment and analysis.Comprehensive Risk Management: ApexaiQ and Eficens Systems continuous monitoring and automated remediation processes work in tandem to minimize potential risks, safeguarding organization’s operations and reputation.“Our collaboration with Eficens Systems is a transformative step in redefining IT intelligence. By merging our strengths, we will deliver unparalleled asset visibility and proactive risk management, empowering organizations to make data-driven decisions and optimize their IT investments,” comments Lokesh Aggarwal, CEO of ApexaiQ."We are living in interesting times where persistent cyber threats are existential with unfair economic and reputational asymmetry – the downside of compromised cyber posture is unlimited for enterprises. Trust, transparency, and privacy are non-negotiable in this AI and data era, and I am confident that this collaboration marks the beginning of a transformative journey for both Eficens Systems and ApexaiQ. Our strategic partnership will ensure a safer digital future while affording the intrinsic trust for improved operational resiliency and exceeding regulatory and compliance obligations for our global customer base," said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Eficens Systems.The partnership will initially focus on serving clients in the financial services, healthcare, and insurance sectors, with plans to expand across industries in the coming months.About ApexaiQApexaiQ is a SaaS-based, agentless, continuous asset assurance platform that offers real-time visibility into IT risks. It automates remediation actions, providing a comprehensive view of asset health, vulnerabilities, and compliance through a single dashboard, enabling organizations to proactively manage their technology landscape and enhance security posture effectively. ApexaiQ prioritizes critical assets and those that may become critical, identifying patch needs continuously with enriched end-of-life and end-of-support data, warranties, and vulnerabilities; and providing a provable and reportable risk score.About Eficens SystemsEficens Systems is a global enterprise that provides innovative software solutions and advanced technologies to private and public sector organizations. The company is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia. With 15 offices across the United States and several international locations, including Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia (India), Eficens Systems delivers cutting-edge solutions in areas that include Cognitive Computing (AIML, GenAI), Distributed Ledger and Blockchain solutions, Cloud and Edge computing, Data Analytics, Cyber Security, and Industrial Technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.