Gaine Unveils New Coperor Capabilities: Transforming Health Data Management and Integration

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaine Technology, a pioneer in health data management solutions, today announced the release of Coperor V.7, featuring the innovative Coperor Integration Hub (CIH). This latest version represents a significant advancement in addressing the healthcare industry's need for comprehensive data management and seamless integration across various systems and applications.

Breaking Down Data Silos

At the heart of the Coperor™ Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) is its ability to unify fragmented healthcare data into a single, high-quality repository. This repository serves as a trusted source of cleansed, harmonized data that can be shared seamlessly in near real-time across disparate enterprise applications and with third-party systems. The platform’s Integration Hub plays a pivotal role by converting data from Coperor’s purpose-built health data model into any structure, format, or level of granularity required by target systems or specific use cases, ensuring maximum flexibility and usability.

Jean Paquet, CTO of Gaine, emphasized the transformative nature of this approach: “Coperor eliminates the silos that have traditionally plagued healthcare data management. By integrating master data and transactional data into a single, near real-time accurate repository, we provide organizations with clean, consistent and referenceable data that’s ready for AI, analytics, and other advanced applications. This creates a single source of truth that everyone can rely on.”

Comprehensive Health Data Management Platform

Gaine Technology's Coperor™ Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) is built upon Master Data Management principles, incorporating the largest data model in the industry. The platform provides a centralized repository for health data, connecting Provider, Patient, Member, Claims, Clinical, and various other domains.

Coperor HDMP offers a revolutionary approach to maintaining relationships between different data domains. Unlike traditional systems that rely on manual links between domains, Coperor leverages claims and other transactional data to establish and maintain longitudinal connections between patients, providers, and other healthcare entities.

This dynamic, self-maintaining approach allows relationships to evolve naturally as patients interact with various healthcare providers and health plans. As a result, the system automatically establishes and updates these connections, ensuring that the data remains current and accurate at all times.

By mastering relationships as real data driven by actual healthcare interactions, Coperor moves away from static, manual entries, providing a more reliable and up-to-date representation of the healthcare ecosystem. This innovative method not only reduces the need for manual data management but also enhances the overall accuracy and usefulness of the healthcare data within the system.

Bridging the Interoperability Gap

The new Coperor Integration Hub addresses a critical gap in the healthcare industry's journey towards full interoperability. While interoperability standards like HL7 FHIR offer significant benefits, the reality is that many legacy systems and non-clinical platforms still require accurate, integrated data from various domains. Coperor bridges this gap by delivering built-for-purpose data on a periodic or streaming basis for each endpoint in the necessary format needed.

CIH offers a versatile execution sandbox that empowers users to create custom C# scripts triggered by events, HTTP calls, or file loads. This innovative approach enables real-time data transformation, validation, and integration across diverse enterprise architectures, ensuring that the right information reaches the right destination in the right format.

About Gaine Technology

Gaine Technology is a leading provider of health data management, master data management, and data integration solutions for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. With a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges faced by healthcare organizations, Gaine Technology is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enable its clients to leverage their data assets effectively and drive operational excellence. For more information, visit www.gaine.com.

