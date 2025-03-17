Gaine Technology Welcomes Andrew Cone as Chief Revenue Officer

Andrew Cone, Gaine Technology CRO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaine Technology, a leader in healthcare data management solutions, is pleased to announce that Andrew Cone has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Cone will oversee Gaine’s sales and marketing functions, driving growth and expanding the company’s reach in the healthcare ecosystem.

Cone brings over 35 years of experience as a senior executive in healthcare, including leadership roles at MultiPlan and Optum, where he spearheaded business development and operational strategies across multiple market verticals. His expertise spans payers, providers, state governments, employers, pharmacy care services, and medical devices. Known for his innovative approach to healthcare economics and analytics, Cone has a proven track record of delivering impactful growth strategies, product innovation, and fostering collaborative partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to join Gaine Technology at such an exciting time,” said Cone. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges organizations face with fragmented health data. Gaine’s ability to unify and optimize healthcare data is transformative for payers, providers and members, but more importantly it facilitates accuracy and efficiency across health care. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients solve these complex challenges and unlock the full potential of their data.”

Cone’s leadership will be instrumental as Gaine continues to expand its flagship platform, Coperor™ Health Data Management Platform (HDMP), which provides healthcare organizations with a centralized solution for managing clinical, financial, operational, and administrative data. Coperor’s pre-built healthcare data model enables organizations to achieve interoperability while ensuring data accuracy and compliance.

“Andrew’s deep industry knowledge and leadership capabilities make him an ideal fit for Gaine,” said Martin Dunn, CEO of Gaine Technology. “His passion for solving healthcare challenges aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations with high-quality data that drives better decisions and outcomes.”

Cone’s appointment reflects Gaine’s commitment to addressing critical issues in healthcare data management. With penalties for non-compliance rising under regulations like the No Surprises Act and CMS interoperability rules, healthcare organizations increasingly need solutions that streamline operations while ensuring accurate provider directories, claims processing, and patient data management.

As CRO, Cone will focus on scaling Gaine’s impact across its diverse client base while driving innovation in healthcare data solutions. His leadership will further position Gaine as a trusted partner in transforming how organizations manage their most valuable asset—data.

About Gaine Technology

Gaine Technology specializes in healthcare data management solutions that unify disparate systems into a single source of truth. The company’s flagship platform, Coperor™ Health Data Management Platform (HDMP) empowers payers, providers, and life sciences organizations with accurate, actionable insights by harmonizing clinical, financial, operational, and administrative data. With over 15 years of experience and deployments across 70+ organizations, Gaine is committed to improving healthcare outcomes through better data management.



