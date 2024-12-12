Leading NC Virtual Charter School, Coast to Mountains Prep Academy to Host Virtual Info Session for Prospective Students

Students and Families interested in learning more about virtual education are encouraged to attend on December 18 at 3:30 p.m. EST

NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Coast to Mountains Preparatory Academy (CM Prep) invites North Carolina families to attend an online information session and discover the advantages of virtual education at CM Prep. The information session will cover enrollment details, North Carolina Opportunity Scholarship resources, curriculum highlights, and how the school supports students' academic and personal growth.

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. EST

Where: Virtual Event (Pre-registration required) – CLICK HERE FOR REGISTRATION LINK.

Why: CM Prep offers an accessible, personalized learning experience empowering students to achieve their academic goals in an environment where they feel safe and comfortable. This session is an excellent opportunity for parents, guardians, and prospective students to explore how CM Prep can help meet their educational needs. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions and engage directly with school representatives.

Who: This event is open to all North Carolina families interested in exploring a virtual learning option for their children in grades K–12, including families who qualify for the NC Opportunity Scholarship.

RSVP and Contact: Media interested in covering this event or scheduling interviews with school representatives can contact Jordan Ferrell at jordan@3pswv.com.

Stay updated on the latest from Coast to Mountains Prep Academy by visiting cmprep.k12.com.

