December 12, 2024 TOL leads awarding of land titles, loan condonation certificates to 4,000 farmers in Bukidnon Malaybalay City, Bukidnon - Senator Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today led the awarding of land titles and certificates of loan condonation to thousands of agrarian reform beneficiaries at the Bukidnon Sports Complex, this city. Tolentino handed Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) to 4,029 farmers, who came from various localities across Northern Mindanao, including Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao Del Norte, and Misamis Occidental. The agrarian lands covered by the CLOAs and e-titles totaled 6,105 hectares, while the Certificates of Condonation with Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) condoned loans amounting to P327.98 million. "These certificates are a testament to the decades of hard work that you have put in to cultivate and make your farmlands productive," said Tolentino, who was the event's guest of honor. "Meanwhile, the condoning of loans shows the government's concern for our farmers, and the commitment of the current administration to achieve agrarian justice and growth for the agriculture sector," he added. The distribution of CLOAs, COCROMs, and e-titles to farmers nationwide is a priority program of the Marcos administration, in accordance with Republic Act 11953, the New Agrarian Reform Emancipation Act. Tolentino was joined during the ceremonies by local executives led by Governor Rogelio Roque of Bukidnon, various leaders from the region, as well as officers of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

