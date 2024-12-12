EliMobile is a forward-thinking telecommunications provider dedicated to reshaping the connectivity landscape through innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions. "Our mission is not only to provide reliable and innovative services but also to empower communities and drive positive change across Europe and beyond."

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EliMobile and Nexus Telecom Join Forces to Expand Client Base and Enhance Network Connectivity Across Europe

In a strategic move set to redefine connectivity and customer experience in Europe, EliMobile and Nexus Telecom have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at expanding their client base and improving service quality.

This collaboration, underpinned by a new agreement with Wind3, is expected to add nearly 100,000 new clients in Italy over the next six months, starting in January 2025.

A Game-Changing Partnership

This joint venture combines the technological expertise and innovative solutions of EliMobile with the established infrastructure and market presence of Nexus Telecom. Together, the two companies are poised to deliver a superior network experience to clients across Europe, leveraging Wind3’s robust telecommunications platform to ensure seamless connectivity and outstanding service delivery.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in EliMobile’s journey to becoming a full-fledged operator, with a vision to expand its global outreach and provide comprehensive solutions to its growing European customer base. By working closely with Nexus Telecom and Wind3, EliMobile aims to address the evolving needs of modern consumers who demand reliability, speed, and accessibility in their network services.

Key Objectives and Benefits

Client Growth: The collaboration is set to attract nearly 100,000 new customers in Italy within the first half of 2025, creating a larger, more dynamic client base.

Enhanced Connectivity: Leveraging the Wind3 network, the partnership will ensure improved coverage and faster connections, addressing key pain points for existing and new users.

Service Innovation: This alliance will accelerate EliMobile’s journey toward becoming a global telecommunications operator, offering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the demands of European markets.

Building a Future of Better Connectivity

EliMobile’s ambitious expansion plans reflect its commitment to redefining the telecommunications landscape by delivering exceptional service quality and creating meaningful connections for its users. This partnership with Nexus Telecom is not just a business agreement—it is a strategic step forward in fostering innovation and ensuring that clients across Europe enjoy the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity.

Gianpiero Allegri, CEO of EliMobile, stated:

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By joining forces with Nexus Telecom and leveraging Wind3’s exceptional infrastructure, we are setting a new benchmark for telecommunications services in Europe. This is a pivotal moment for EliMobile as we move closer to our goal of becoming a global operator."

Marco Bianchi, CEO of Nexus Telecom, added:

"Our collaboration with EliMobile represents a shared vision of delivering superior services to customers while embracing innovation and excellence. Together, we will redefine what’s possible in the telecommunications industry."

"EliMobile is more than just a telecommunications company; it is a vision for the future of connectivity. As its owner, I am deeply committed to redefining how people connect, communicate, and experience the digital world. Our mission is not only to provide reliable and innovative services but also to empower communities and drive positive change across Europe and beyond. This is just the beginning of our journey to becoming a global leader in telecommunications." says Marco Antonio Soriano IV

Looking Ahead

The EliMobile-Nexus Telecom partnership underscores a shared commitment to providing better services and forging stronger connections with customers. With the backing of Wind3 and a clear roadmap for growth, this collaboration is poised to transform the telecommunications experience for clients in Italy and beyond.

About EliMobile

EliMobile is a forward-thinking telecommunications provider dedicated to reshaping the connectivity landscape through innovation, reliability, and customer-focused solutions. Established with the vision of bridging gaps in communication, EliMobile combines cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability and inclusivity to deliver seamless services across Europe and beyond.

EliMobile’s mission is to provide users with a superior network experience, ensuring fast, reliable, and accessible connectivity tailored to the modern lifestyle. With a strategic focus on growth and innovation, the company is steadily transitioning into a full-fledged global operator, enhancing its reach and impact in the telecommunications industry.

Through strategic partnerships and a relentless drive to innovate, EliMobile aims to redefine the future of connectivity for its European clients while setting new standards for quality and efficiency.

About Marco Antonio Soriano IV

Marco Antonio Soriano IV is a visionary entrepreneur, global investor, and philanthropist with a distinguished career spanning industries such as technology, telecommunications, and sustainable energy. As the owner of EliMobile, Soriano is committed to reshaping the telecommunications sector by integrating innovation, sustainability, and accessibility into modern connectivity solutions.

A member of the prominent Soriano family, with a legacy rooted in engineering and innovation since the early 20th century, Marco Antonio Soriano IV is passionate about building businesses that combine heritage with cutting-edge advancements. His leadership style emphasizes strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and creating value-driven solutions to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

In addition to his role at EliMobile, Soriano serves as the founder and managing partner of the Soriano Group, a family office with investments in diverse industries, including real estate, renewable energy, and advanced technologies. He is an advocate for sustainable development and frequently speaks at international forums on topics such as business innovation, digital transformation, and global economic trends.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV’s vision extends beyond business; he is actively involved in philanthropic initiatives that focus on education, sustainability, and empowering underserved communities worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://elimobile.it/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elena Cosau

elena.cosau@sorianogroup.com

Dott. SORIANO IV racconta della sua nuova attività italiana #elimobile #wind3 #telco ELIMOBILE.IT

