Government urges citizens to prioritise safety during the festive season

Government calls on members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads, in communities, and in public spaces and events during this festive season. The festive period, marked by heightened travel and celebratory gatherings, requires collective vigilance to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens.

Government reminds all road users to strictly adhere to the rules of the road. Drivers are urged to refrain from any form of reckless behaviour, including drinking and driving, using mind-altering substances, speeding and using mobile phones while driving.

Parents, caregivers and guardians are encouraged to ensure that children are always supervised and protected from any hazardous situations. When traveling, ensure that safety belts are securely fastened, and at public venues, keep a close eye on children to prevent accidents or children getting lost or going missing.

The public is also warned to remain cautious of scammers and fraudsters who often take advantage of the festive season to exploit unsuspecting individuals. Report any fraudulent activity to the police or relevant authorities immediately. Road traffic law-enforcement officers and other law-enforcement agencies will be out in full force throughout the festive season to monitor compliance with traffic regulations and maintain safety.

Safety is a shared responsibility; let us all work together to prevent road accidents, injuries and fatalities during this busy period. Government wishes all South Africans a joyous festive season filled with love, peace, and safe celebrations with family and loved ones.

Enquiries:

Ms Nomonde Mnukwa, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485