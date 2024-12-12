FWC modified Gulf greater amberjack recreational season to be open Sept. 1–Oct. 31 each year

At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a rule to modify the recreational season for greater amberjack in state waters of the Gulf of Mexico to be consistent with the new season in adjacent Gulf federal waters. The recreational season for greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will open Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, each year.

The Gulf greater amberjack stock is overfished and experiencing overfishing, and the modified season is intended to reduce harvest and help improve the status of the stock. The modified recreational season also provides additional protection during the greater amberjack spawning period from March through May.

The modified Gulf greater amberjack recreational season will go into effect April 1, 2025.

For current recreational greater amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Amberjack.” This page will be updated with the new season dates.

For more information about Commission meetings, visit MyFWC.com/Commission and click on “Commission Meetings.