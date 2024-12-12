SASSA conducts R350 ID theft awareness blits over the weekend, 14 Dec

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will conduct an R370 Identity Theft Awareness blitz on Saturday, 14 December 2024, in the following locations:

1. Vhembe - Mutale Mall

2. Mopani - Giyani Taxi Rank

3. Sekhukhune - Groblersdal Taxi Rank

4. Capricorn - Botlokwa Taxi Rank

These events will run from 09:00 AM until the afternoon. The aim is to educate the public about the serious threat of identity theft, particularly targeting the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

If you are between 18 and 59 years old and have not applied for the COVID-19 SRD grant, please contact SASSA at 0800 601 011 or email GrantEnquiries@sassa.gov.za to ensure your identity has not been compromised.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Tebogo Tshipi

Senior Manager: Communications and Marketing

Cell: 083 277 2141

