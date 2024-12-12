Down East Heating & Air Conditioning Partners with Splash Omnimedia as Agency of Record

This vibrant service van represents Down East Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc., featuring their mascot, contact information, and a bold, eye-catching design. A Down East Heating & Air Conditioning service truck is parked at a new construction site, showcasing their involvement in providing top-quality HVAC solutions for residential projects.

Strategic partnership to expand Down East Heating & Air’s reach across North and South Carolina, delivering exceptional HVAC solutions.

JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Down East Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading HVAC provider renowned for its commitment to customer satisfaction and high-performance systems, is proud to announce Splash Omnimedia as its agency of record. This strategic partnership is a pivotal step toward realizing Down East’s growth ambitions across the Carolinas, allowing the company to serve more families and businesses with reliable comfort solutions. Known for being the top Bryant dealer in North and South Carolina, Down East Heating & Air Conditioning has built a legacy of delivering HVAC excellence since 1986.

“At Down East Heating & Air Conditioning, we are dedicated to providing each client with reliable solutions tailored to their unique needs,” said Jason Humphrey, Owner of Down East Heating & Air Conditioning. “Our collaboration with Splash Omnimedia allows us to reach new communities while maintaining the superior service and expertise our customers expect. We’re excited to work together to grow our presence and continue our mission of exceeding expectations in every home or business we serve.”

Splash Omnimedia will support Down East’s market expansion strategy, using innovative marketing approaches to enhance visibility and connect with homeowners and businesses across the Carolinas. Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia, commented, “Partnering with Down East Heating & Air Conditioning is an exciting opportunity to support a company dedicated to both quality service and community values. Together, we’re looking forward to helping Down East extend its reputation for exceptional HVAC solutions and customer satisfaction to a broader audience.”

With this partnership, Down East Heating & Air Conditioning is poised to bring its reputation for quality and reliability to new markets, while reinforcing its commitment to making comfort and peace of mind accessible to every client.

About Down East Heating & Air Conditioning:

Since 1986, Down East Heating & Air Conditioning has provided reliable and customized HVAC solutions for homes and businesses across North Carolina. Known for its top-tier service and as the leading Bryant dealer in North and South Carolina, Down East is committed to exceeding customer expectations and providing comfort solutions that fit each client’s goals and budget. With a team of highly trained technicians, Down East delivers HVAC expertise and customer care to ensure 100% satisfaction on every job.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing agency focused on empowering businesses through results-oriented marketing strategies. Known for their commitment to client success, Splash Omnimedia partners with organizations to enhance brand presence, engage communities, and support sustainable growth.

