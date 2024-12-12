Is Sportswear Market Going to Write New Growth Story in 2025
Sportswear Market Overview
Sportswear is a type of attire that includes clothing and footwear, which is worn during a sport or any sort of physical exercise. Specific clothing is designed for most of the sports and physical exercises, for practical, safety and comfort reasons. Any sportswear needs artistic features like eye-catching appearance and a pleasing look as well as functions that would enhance the athleteâ€™s performance and would also provide some extra comfort and uphold the health of the wearer. Today's apparel for sports and activewear is provided and designed with such features that make them lighter, more durable, softer and are fast drying.
Market Trends
Increased Time for Leisure and Higher Disposable Incomes
Increasing Demand for Fashionable and Trendy Sportswear
Growing Awareness of Health and Wellness in Developing Economies
Rising Trend of Playing Different Sports in Developing Countries and Increasing Participants in Sports Due to Global Media Coverage
Market Drivers
Growing Population and Rising Disposable Income has driven the Market for Sportswear
A Rise in Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles has boosted the Growth of the Sportswear
Artistic Features and Attractive Appearance of Sportswear
Fitness and Sports Dressing Are Being Related To Self-Image and Lifestyles
Market Opportunities:
Rising Focus of Manufacturers on New Product Inventions Owing to the Trend of integrating Function and Fashion Industries
As the Technological & Industrial Advancements Continue to Produce Lighter and More Breathable Sportswear
Business Expansion and Market Penetration Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Market Challenges:
Intense competition, high production costs, fluctuating consumer demand
Fastest-Growing Region:
Asia-Pacific (especially China, India), Latin America
Dominating Region:
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (especially China, Japan)
Market Development Strategies:
In 2021, Authentic Brands Group, a brand development company, announced its acquisition of Reebok from adidas. This acquisition aimed to revitalize and reposition the Reebok brand, focusing on its heritage and potential for growth.
The Sportswear Market is segmented by Application (Men, Women, Kids) by Type (Athletic Apparel, Activewear, Performance Footwear, Fitness Accessories, Outdoor Sportswear, Others) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) by Product Type (Shoes, Clothes) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
SWOT Analysis on Sportswear Players
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Sportswear
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 (𝐅𝐀𝐐)
1. What are the present scale and future growth prospects of the Sportswear Market?
Answer: The Sportswear Market size reached a valuation of USD 177.73 Billion in 2023, with projections to achieve USD 322.48 Billion by 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030.
2. What is the current state of the Sportswear market?
Answer: As of the latest data, the Sportswear market is experiencing growth, stability, and challenges.
3. Who are the key players in the Sportswear market?
Answer: Nike (United States), Adidas (Germany), Salomon (France), Fila (South Korea), Sky Sports (London), ESPN (United States), Puma (Germany), ASICS (Japan), UFC (United States), MLB (United States), Reebok (United States), Others are the Prominent players in the Sportswear market, known for their notable characteristics and strengths.
4. What factors are driving the growth of the Sportswear market?
Answer: The growth of the Sportswear market can be attributed to factors such as key driver technological advancements, increasing demand, and regulatory support.
5. Are there any challenges affecting the Sportswear market?
Answer: The Sportswear market's challenges include competition, regulatory hurdles, and economic factors.
