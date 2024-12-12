Sergio Contreras Joins the Board of Soriano Motori Corp, Bringing Exceptional Expertise and Global Influence

Power is nothing without control” — Pirelli SpA Slogan

New York, 12 December 2024

Soriano Motori Corp, a leader in innovation within the luxury electric vehicle and motorsport industries, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Sergio Contreras to its global Board of Directors.

With a distinguished career spanning decades of leadership across major industries and institutions, Mr. Contreras brings unparalleled expertise in business strategy, international trade, and corporate governance. His appointment signals a pivotal moment for Soriano Motori as the company continues to expand its footprint and forge strategic partnerships.

Mr. Contreras is a Licenciado en Administración de Empresas from the Facultad de Contaduría y Administración de la UNAM, with advanced studies in Naples, Italy, and the UNAM. His illustrious career includes leadership roles such as:

Former CEO, Pirelli SpA for Latin America, where he oversaw significant operational growth and strategic development across the region.

President of the Board, Pirelli Mexico.

President, Capital It Mx, S.C., a firm responsible for directing over $1.2 billion in industrial investments in Mexico.

Executive National President, Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment, and Technology (COMCE).

Vice President for Institutional Affairs, National Chamber of the Rubber Industry of Mexico.

Board member of Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior.

Mr. Contreras has also held pivotal advisory and management roles at institutions like Banco Nacional de Comercio Exterior, Fonatur, and Scotiabank Mexico, among others. His significant contributions as a Sherpa of the B20 Mexico Chapter and CEAP Alliance of the Pacific reflect his commitment to fostering international collaboration and sustainable growth.

His leadership as the former CEO of Pirelli SpA for Latin America highlights his expertise in scaling multinational operations, a skillset that will be crucial to Soriano Motori’s objectives. His experience with a global automotive leader complements Soriano Motori's vision to redefine the luxury electric vehicle market and deepen its impact in motorsport sponsorships.

His appointment aligns with Soriano Motori's strategic goals, including:

Strengthening North American Operations: Mr. Contreras will play a vital role in driving key discussions with Charlotte McLaren, Soriano Motori's primary distributor for North America, ensuring alignment with the region's market dynamics and growth potential.

Advancing Motorsport Sponsorships: His leadership and global network will enhance Soriano Motori’s ongoing racing team sponsorship with Porsche in Europe, cementing its presence in the high-performance motorsport segment.

M. Soriano, CEO of Soriano Motori Corp, stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Sergio Contreras to our Board of Directors. His global perspective, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record in fostering international partnerships will be invaluable as we continue our mission to redefine luxury and performance in the EV and motorsport sectors. Sergio's experience as CEO of Pirelli SpA for Latin America is a cornerstone of his expertise, perfectly aligning with Soriano Motori's ambitious global objectives."

Soriano Motori is confident that Mr. Contreras's appointment will serve as a catalyst for achieving its ambitious objectives, creating new opportunities for innovation and growth across continents.

About Soriano Motori

Founded in 1903, Soriano Motori is a heritage brand reborn with a bold vision for the future of luxury electric vehicles (EVs) and motorsports. Renowned for its dedication to innovation, performance, and sustainability, the company is redefining the intersection of technology and design in the global automotive industry.

Headquartered in New York, Soriano Motori builds on its legacy as a premier motorcycle manufacturer to develop cutting-edge electric vehicles that combine exceptional craftsmanship with advanced engineering. Its portfolio includes high-performance electric motorcycles and other EV innovations, each designed with a commitment to eco-friendly mobility and unparalleled driving experiences.

In addition to its innovative product line, Soriano Motori is deeply embedded in the world of motorsports, sponsoring racing teams and collaborating with global automotive leaders. With a strong presence in North America and Europe, the company continues to expand its influence by establishing strategic partnerships and fostering a culture of excellence.

Soriano Motori is not just an automotive company—it’s a movement to redefine the future of mobility with sustainability, luxury, and performance at its core.

For more information, visit: www.sorianomotori.com

