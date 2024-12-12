Carole Sackowitz Promoted to Director of Accounting at ARU

Carole Sackowitz, Director of Accounting ARU is the U.S. leader in specialty Property product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARU , the U.S. leader in specialty Property product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology, announced today the promotion of Carole Sackowitz to Director of Accounting. This achievement is just the latest professional accomplishment for Sackowitz, who has nearly four decades of accounting and business administration experience. Sackowitz was previously promoted to Accounting Manager, after joining ARU as Office Manager and Bookkeeper in 2021. Sackowitz has been instrumental in developing and implementing key foundational elements of ARU’s Accounting & Billing department, including training and procedure documentation, regulatory compliance, and financial reporting. In her new role, she will oversee the company’s day-to-day financial functions while also focusing on scaling the department and improving operational efficiencies.When Sackowitz joined ARU, there were only five full-time employees, and the company only had a few hundred transactions each month. Since then, ARU has grown by orders of magnitude, and Sackowitz’s escalating contributions have been key factors in the company’s success. At the beginning of her ARU tenure, Sackowitz was charged with personally executing a litany of mission-critical functions; soon after, her responsibilities expanded to include the hiring, training, and oversight of new members of the Accounting team. As the company’s volume of monthly transactions rapidly multiplied, Sackowitz leveraged a range of technologies and processes to ensure precision and accuracy in ARU’s finances, all while taking a lead role in HR and general company operations. Of particular note, in 2024, Sackowitz’s oversight and management were critical in the development and implementation of a new enterprise general ledger system, which involved the import and manual reconciliation of nearly 100,000 data entries.William G. “Will” Johnson, CEO of ARU, shared, “ARU’s success is the result of many talented and motivated professionals working to build something superlative, and Carole Sackowitz is a shining example of this company’s pursuit of greatness. Carole takes tremendous pride in her work, she is a very fast learner, she’s tough, and she’s entrepreneurial; those are four traits that we value highly at ARU. Carole can be counted on to not only get the job done; she is constantly pursuing avenues for the company to do better next time. Working with Carole has been an excellent experience from her first day, and I look forward to continuing to grow alongside her.”Sackowitz added, “While systems and procedures set the stage for success, the discipline to execute with precision every single day is what truly drives meaningful outcomes. I am honored to step into my new role as Director of Accounting and to continue our team’s focus on accuracy, accountability, and impactful results. Working together, we will meet the demands of a rapidly evolving market, while delivering a superior experience for our partners and policyholders.”ARU was founded in 2016 and quickly rose to become the U.S. leader in specialty Farm / Ag product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. In 2021 ARU expanded into E&S Property, which is distributed exclusively through select regional and national wholesalers. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.

