Data Foundation Announces 2024 Datum Award Recipients

Awardees from the 2022 Datum Awards

National data champions recognized on December 12 for contributions to evidence-informed decision-making and data policy

The collective achievements of the Datum Award recipients demonstrate how strategic data leadership can lead to innovations in policymaking & program delivery across every sector of the government.” — Nick Hart, President & CEO of the Data Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Data Foundation today announced six federal leaders in the data community as recipients of the 2024 Datum Awards . The Datum Awards recognize civil servants for significant data and evidence initiatives that propel government data toward providing meaningful results for the public good.Datum Award Categories and Recipients:-Political Leadership Award:Congressman Derek Kilmer, U.S. House of Representatives-Chief Data Officer Award:Scott Gibbons, Chief Data Officer, U.S. Department of Labor-Evaluation Officer Award:Shawn Klimek, Ph.D., Evaluation Officer, U.S. Department of Commerce-Statistical Official Award:Brian Moyer, Ph.D., Statistical Official and Director, National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-Data Innovation Awards:Natalie Donahue, Chief of Evaluation, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of StateDaren Purnell Jr., Ph.D., Associate Director, Data Products, Office of Financial Research, U.S. Department of the Treasury“The 2024 Datum Award recipients represent the vanguard of data innovation in the federal government,” said Nick Hart, President and CEO of the Data Foundation. “From pioneering evaluation initiatives to championing data transparency, these leaders are fundamentally changing how agencies use evidence to serve the public and create lasting impacts. The collective achievements of the 2024 Datum Award recipients demonstrate how strategic data leadership can lead to innovations in policymaking and program delivery across every sector of the government. The Data Foundation applauds these leaders and their dedication to fostering a more data-driven government.”Award recipients were selected from a cohort of candidates nominated by the public and peers in the data community, and were selected by the Data Coalition Advisory Board and by the Data Foundation Board of Directors.The award ceremony and reception will take place on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at the Open Gov Hub (1100 13th St NW, Suite 800, Washington, D.C.) following the Data Foundation’s Holiday Open House. This event will bring together supporters to celebrate this year’s achievements and the successes of the data community as a whole. The Holiday Open House will begin at 4 P.M., with the Datum Awards ceremony starting at 5 P.M. Refreshments will also be provided throughout the event.Registration is free. To RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-data-foundation-open-house-datum-awards-tickets-1084321778629?aff=oddtdtcreator ###About the Data FoundationThe Data Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C. that seeks to improve government and society by using data to inform public policymaking. Our research and educational activities proactively and rapidly address relevant, emerging data-related needs in the country with the goal of devising realistic solutions, accelerating policy coordination, and advancing innovation. The Data Foundation values diversity and transparency in pursuit of an equitable, data-informed society. In 2024, the Data Foundation was recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and received 4-Stars from Charity Navigator. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org

