Hydraloop, Valocity, and PlanRadar Crowned Winners of the Prestigious Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge 2024

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The much anticipated and fiercely competitive Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge, set the stage for cutting-edge solutions in real estate and urban development, promoting sustainability, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement in alignment with Vision 2030. The challenge culminated in a thrilling finale last month at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre - Malham, as startups from 37 countries unveiled groundbreaking solutions for the real estate sector.An integral part of Cityscape Global – reconfirmed as the world’s largest real estate event with over 172,000 attendees – the Innovation Challenge attracted more than 200 submissions from international startups, with the 60 most innovative and game-changing selected to compete in the semifinals during the first three days of the event across three categories: ESG Solutions for Global Real Estate, Smart Solutions for the Future of Living, and Transformative Solutions for Construction Technology. The 6 most impressive startups made it to the electrifying finale, rising to the top and earning the spotlight to redefine the future of real estate and urban development.Redefining Urban SustainabilityHydraloop, a trailblazer in water recycling solutions from the Netherlands, clinched the top spot in the ‘ESG Solutions for Global Real Estate’ category with its innovative greywater recycling technology, redefining resilience in water systems. Independent judges praised the innovation for addressing the urgent challenge of water scarcity by enabling buildings to recycle up to 45 per cent of their water for non-potable uses. Hydraloop’s systems not only align with Saudi Vision 2030, but also set a benchmark for sustainability in real estate, blending efficiency with modern architectural integration, the event judges summarised.Alexander Euler, Managing Director of Hydraloop for the Middle East and South Asia, described the award as a testament to the company’s relevance and commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sustainability vision. He added: “It sends a strong message that Hydraloop is here for the long term – to contribute meaningfully to the country’s transformative development and sustainability goals. We are proud to be part of the solution in a region where water scarcity is both a challenge and an opportunity to innovate.”Shaping the Future of Property EcosystemsNew Zealand’s digital transformation agency Valocity was announced the winner in the ‘Smart Solutions for the Future of Living’ category, recognized for its property data platform that digitizes the property decision-making process, driving transparency and efficiency across the real estate value chain. The judges determined that the company’s key innovations, including BuildIQ and Valocity Onsite, empower stakeholders with automated workflows and real-time data sharing, enhancing investment opportunities and accelerating approvals.Carmen Vicelich, Founder and CEO of Valocity, described the win as a powerful credential of innovation and dedication, adding: “We are extremely proud to win against such high-caliber competitors and look forward to working with innovative partners in the region to support Saudi Arabia’s ambitious real estate vision, empowering banks to say yes faster and driving transparency across the ecosystem.”Transformative Construction TechnologyThe ‘Transformative Solutions for Construction Technology’ accolade was awarded to Austria’s B2B software company PlanRadar for its digital platform that simplifies construction project management and collaboration.Vitaly Berezka, Regional Head, MENA, CA & APAC at PlanRadar describes their excitement at winning their category "Winning the Cityscape Global Innovation Challenge is a testament to PlanRadar’s dedication to advancing the construction and facility management sectors in the Middle East and beyond. This recognition reflects the impact of our platform in helping professionals achieve greater efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability in their projects. We are proud to contribute to shaping the future of construction technology and are deeply grateful to our clients and partners for their trust and support."Other finalists were Canada’s game-changing HVAC technology provider Brainbox AI; Tweaq, the Swiss manufacturer of the world’s first, smart, self-disinfecting door handle; and the USA’s Kwant AI, which centralizes workforce management, accelerates productivity, and improves construction industry safety using smart wearables and sensors for data-driven insights.“The Innovation Challenge spotlighted the transformative impact of startups in driving sustainable and intelligent solutions for the real estate and construction industries, while underscoring Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to establishing itself as a global hub for innovation,” said Rachel Sturgess, Senior Vice President of Tahaluf, organizers of Cityscape Global. The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing in partnership with the Real Estate General Authority (REGA), was supported by foundation partners National Housing Company (NHC), NEOM, ROSHN Group, New Murabba, King Abdullah Financial District, Diriyah Company, and destination partner Masar.To learn more about the plans for Cityscape Global 2025, visit www.cityscapeglobal.com

