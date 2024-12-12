Dr. Kazique Prince of Jelani Consulting Shares Game-Changing DEI Strategies in Exclusive Xraised Interview

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world marked by division and uncertainty, finding ways to connect has never been more vital. Dr. Kazique Prince, founder and CEO of Jelani Consulting, LLC, recently sat down with Xraised to share how the Djembe: Inspiring Inclusive Connections card deck is breaking barriers and fostering trust. Designed to spark meaningful conversations, the Djembe card deck is a tool for both professionals, friends and families to inspire bravery and build deeper connections. “This is more than just a tool—it’s a bridge,” said Dr. Prince. “The Djembe card deck encourages the kind of courage and vulnerability that brings people together, even in the toughest of times.”

In an exciting development, Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks and renowned Shark Tank investor, has invited Dr. Kazique Prince to submit the Djembe card deck for consideration on Shark Tank. This opportunity highlights the deck’s potential to inspire inclusive connections on a larger scale

A Tool for Every Setting

Inspired by the African djembe drum, a symbol of unity and harmony, the Djembe card deck sparks dialogue and fosters understanding wherever it’s used. Perfect for professionals seeking to build trust and cohesion in teams, families looking to strengthen relationships, or friends and communities wanting to create meaningful connections, the deck offers a versatile way to inspire inclusivity and connection.

Key Highlights from the Interview:

• Innovative DEI Solutions: Dr. Prince discusses Jelani Consulting’s pioneering tools, including the Djembe: Inspiring Inclusive Connections card deck, which fosters engaging and impactful conversations around equity and belonging.

• Bravery and Vulnerability: Encourages conversations that break down barriers and build trust.

• Versatility and Accessibility: Perfect for both personal and professional use.

• Upcoming Launch of the Djembe App: Leveraging AI technology, this app will provide on-demand, customizable DEI experiences to help companies make meaningful cultural shifts.

Watch the full interview on Xraised here: How Jelani Consulting is Revolutionizing DEI Strategies.

Why It Matters

In these divisive times, the Djembe card deck is more than a resource—it’s a call to action for courage, connection, and inclusion.

Visit Jelani Consulting, LLC (https://jelaniaustin.com/) and the Djembe card deck (https://djembedeck.com/) to learn more about their services and innovative DEI tools.

Transforming DEI Across Industries

Jelani Consulting, LLC, offers tailored executive and leadership consultation for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and nonprofits. Using research-backed assessments and personalized strategies, we help teams enhance performance and achieve their goals. Partnering with Xraised underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, accessible solutions. Learn more about our cutting-edge insights at Xraised (https://xraised.com/).

