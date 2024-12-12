XLAB Steampunk Partners with OceanBridge Inc. to Bring Cutting-Edge IT Automation to Japan

Norikazu Sawa, President and CEO of OceanBridge Inc. and Gregor Berginc, CEO at XLAB & Head of XLAB Steampunk.

XLAB Steampunk partners with OceanBridge to deliver secure IT automation to Japanese businesses, tackling talent shortages and driving digital transformation.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- XLAB Steampunk , a leading IT automation expert, has announced a strategic partnership with OceanBridge Inc., a premier Japanese IT solutions provider. Through this collaboration, Steampunk Spotter - a platform designed to enhance the performance and security of Red Hat Ansible Automation - will now be available in the Japanese market. OceanBridge specializes in connecting international IT products with Japanese businesses, making it an ideal partner for XLAB Steampunk’s expansion.This partnership highlights XLAB Steampunk’s mission to empower organizations worldwide with robust automation solutions. Steampunk Spotter enables Japanese businesses to optimize DevOps processes, ensuring security and reliability in their automation workflows.“We are thrilled to partner with OceanBridge to bring Steampunk Spotter to Japan,” said Gregor Berginc, CEO of XLAB Steampunk. “Their expertise in introducing innovative IT solutions to the Japanese market aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering secure and efficient automation globally. Together, we aim to simplify automation for Japanese organizations, helping them navigate the complexities of IT with confidence.”OceanBridge will spearhead the promotion and distribution of Steampunk Spotter in Japan, leveraging its extensive network to address the country’s growing IT automation needs.“Steampunk Spotter addresses the IT talent shortage in Japan by enabling organizations to achieve scalable and agile IT operations in an increasingly complex digital environment,” said Norikazu Sawa, President and CEO of OceanBridge Inc.ADRESSING JAPAN'S IT CHALLENGESJapan’s IT sector is grappling with a severe shortage of IT professionals and increasing operational complexity, posing significant challenges to digital transformation efforts and driving the need for efficient and scalable automation solutions. Steampunk Spotter helps mitigate these issues by reducing the time and effort engineers spend developing efficient automation code and maintaining complex workflows.By lowering the barriers to IT automation, the platform supports businesses in overcoming resource constraints while enhancing the security, reliability, and efficiency of their automation workflows. This enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, even with limited resources.A LONG-STANDING COLLABORATIONXLAB and OceanBridge share a rich history of collaboration. Since 2007, the two companies have worked together to bring ISL Online, XLAB’s secure remote desktop and remote access service, to Japan. By promoting telework, this partnership has not only enhanced business efficiency but also contributed to reducing environmental impact. This new venture builds on their established relationship, marking an exciting new chapter in Japan’s digital transformation journey. Together, XLAB and OceanBridge are committed to empowering Japanese businesses to thrive in an increasingly competitive and digital global landscape.ABOUT STEAMPUNK SPOTTERSteampunk Spotter is a powerful platform that simplifies and secures Ansible Playbook management. It helps organizations write, monitor, upgrade, and optimize playbooks at scale while identifying vulnerabilities, improving compliance, and reducing risks. For more information, visit steampunk.si/spotter.ABOUT XLAB STEAMPUNKXLAB Steampunk is a leading expert in IT automation specializing in Ansible. Recognized as a Red Hat Advanced Business and Technology Partner since 2016, XLAB Steampunk provides end-to-end automation services, including consulting, deployment, training, and support. With extensive experience in scaling and optimizing automation workflows, the team collaborates closely with Red Hat and its partners, contributes to open-source communities, and helps businesses navigate complex IT environments.

