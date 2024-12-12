Transforming Construction: The Build Safe Connection Comes to Boston

An exceptional lineup of industry leaders and innovators set to inspire, educate, and transform the construction safety landscape at the Build Safe Connection 2024. An inspiring panel of experts ready to share insights and transform the future of construction safety at the Build Safe Connection 2024.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The construction industry is set to witness a transformative milestone as the Build Safe Connection (BSC) takes center stage in Boston. This prestigious event, spearheaded by internationally acclaimed safety expert Rony Jabour, will bring together 375 construction industry leaders, innovators, and advocates at the Huntington Theatre at the Calderwood Pavilion, 527 Tremont Street, starting at 9:00 AM.Revolutionizing Construction SafetyBSC promises to reshape the conversation around occupational safety, collaboration, and innovation within the construction sector. Designed to inspire and empower, the event features an impressive lineup of speakers who will share actionable strategies and cutting-edge insights to propel the industry forward.“Safety is more than a regulatory requirement—it’s a mindset that saves lives and drives progress,” says Rony Jabour, the event’s visionary founder. Jabour, recognized as a 40 Under 40 Rising Star by the National Safety Council, has trained over 50,000 workers across the U.S., earning him a reputation as one of the most influential leaders in safety education.Powerful Speaker LineupThe Build Safe Connection features industry trailblazers, including:Rony Jabour: Keynote speaker on safety strategies to transform construction practices.Giovani Miguel: Sharing his global success as a tropical wood exporter.Carol Moya: Empowering contractors with LinkedIn tools to boost profitability.Alex Lira: Exploring the role of artificial intelligence in construction.Wando de Oliveira: Insights on workplace inspections and compliance.Silvio Rodrigues: Success in the Massachusetts roofing industry.Jesus Barroso: The journey of a top insulation entrepreneur in Boston.Why It MattersThe Build Safe Connection is not just an event—it’s a movement. With the construction industry facing heightened safety challenges and rapid technological advancements, BSC provides a platform for meaningful dialogue and impactful change. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest innovations, expand their professional networks, and leave inspired to champion safety and innovation within their organizations.About Rony JabourRony Jabour is a globally recognized leader in occupational safety, celebrated for his innovative training techniques and relentless advocacy for workplace safety. His personal journey, shaped by the tragic loss of his father in a workplace accident, has fueled his mission to prioritize safety in every facet of the construction industry.

