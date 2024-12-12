Scott Bramlett of Integrity Financial Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROCKLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There is a great deal of diversity among the disability community,” asserts our guest. Our guest, who despite enduring the challenges of cerebral palsy, maintains a successful career. Most important, he pays it forward through his work, by helping others, especially with those that have disabilities. This is the story of Scott Bramlett.

Scott Bramlett is an Accredited Financial Counselor and owner of Integrity Financial Coaching. In addition to his financial coaching, he also works in the field of vocational rehabilitation at Sierra College, as a counselor for students with disabilities and as a professor.

“As part of Integrity Financial Coaching, I provide financial coaching to help individuals and couples get their finances together,” explains Scott. “I focus on the basics of budgeting and cash flow management. If that is done well, then many the other issues of personal finance fall into place.”

“I want to give back by helping those that don’t necessarily have access to financial resources,” shares Scott. The services that he provides are often geared towards low-income and middle-income families, as well as those with disabilities.

Scott’s website summarizes his services into various areas including debt reduction, financial literacy, planning for major purchases, paying for college, retirement planning, and wealth building. “My goal is to help people put their finances in order, so that their money works for them,” he explains.

As an Accredited Financial Counselor, he has training in personal finance, consumer credit, and financial counseling. However, because of his certifications, there are certain services that Scott is not at liberty to provide. This includes advice regarding wills and trusts, estate planning, advice on the various insurance products and coverages, legal advice, the selling of financial products, tax advice, or recommend specific security investments. He will often recommend his clients to other professionals that are able to provide these services.

“As an individual with cerebral palsy, I often see my disability as an asset and inspire others,” declares Scott. “Having a disability gives me a degree of empathy and discernment that others do not have. It also allows me to be an example to other people.” Scott offers three important statements of encouragement to those with disabilities.

1. You are more than your disability

2. You have value and are NOT a second-class citizen

3. You do NOT have to accept the limitations that others place upon you

Scott always had an interest in finance. In 1986, he earned his Associate’s Degree in Accounting at Sierra College, the community college where he ultimately would spend most of his career. In 1989, he would then receive his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at California State University in Chico. Although, he never lost his aspirations in finance, he adjusted his focus in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling, where he earned his Master’s degree at California State University in Sacramento. After holding some initial positions elsewhere, in 1998, he would ultimately be hired by his alma matter, Sierra College, as a full-time counselor serving students with disabilities – a position that he has held to this day. “I am proud of what I have accomplished over the past thirty plus years,” summarizes Scott. “My award has been the helping of others, especially those with disabilities reach their goals in life, career, and finance.”

As for the future, Scott plans to eventually retire from his current full-time position at Sierra College and focus solely on financial coaching.

“Whether the person has a disability or not, and they are struggling with their finances, there is hope,” concludes Scott. “There are people out there who can help them to get on the right track. They will not judge them for their missteps in the past. It’s good to ask for help. It is NOT a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength because you are trying to change your direction.”

Close Up Radio will feature Scott Bramlett in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday December 16th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, please visit https://integrityfinancialcoaches.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.