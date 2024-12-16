E-Commerce Growth: A Key Driver Transforming the Rigid Trays Packaging Market 2024

Rigid Trays Packaging Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The rigid trays packaging market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $392.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is the current size and forecast for the rigid trays packaging market?

The rigid trays packaging market has been witnessing robust growth in recent years. It is projected to surge from $290.94 billion in 2023 to $308.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the expansion of the retail sector, increased awareness about food safety, growth in the food and beverage sector, rising environmental concerns, and stringent regulations and standards.

How is the Rigid Trays Packaging market expected to grow in the next few years?

The rigid trays packaging market is expected to record strong growth in the next few years. It will soar to $392.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for sustainable packaging solutions, burgeoning e-commerce sector, rising consumer demand for convenience packaging, urbanization, lifestyle changes, and globalization.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Rigid Trays Packaging Market with a Free Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19681&type=smp

What are the growth drivers and significant trends in the rigid trays packaging market?

The ongoing surge in e-commerce is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of the rigid trays packaging market. E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to the buying and selling of goods and services over the Internet. The e-commerce boom is primarily driven by increased internet accessibility, technological advancements, and a growing consumer preference for online shopping due to its convenience and wider product selection. Secure and organized transit of products is ensured using rigid tray packaging in e-commerce, ensuring products arrive in optimal condition. In May 2024, according to the United States Census Bureau, U.S. retail e-commerce sales increased exponentially to $289.2 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a 2.1% rise from the fourth quarter of 2023. Therefore, the e-commerce surge is driving the growth of the rigid tray packaging market.

Who are the significant industry players in the rigid trays packaging market?

Major companies operating in the rigid trays packaging market include WestRock Company, Ball Corporation, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, DS Smith Plc, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AptarGroup Inc., Dart Container Corporation, Multivac Group, Klöckner Pentaplast, Printpack Holdings Inc., Winpak Portion Packaging Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Genpak, CKS Packaging Inc., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, D&W Fine Pack, Anchor Packaging LLC, and Placon Corporation.

What are the emerging trends in the rigid trays packaging market?

Major companies operating in the rigid trays packaging market are concentrated on developing innovative products such as compostable trays to provide sustainable alternatives to traditional foam trays. Compostable trays, an eco-friendly solution, are designed to decompose into organic material through composting processes. For instance, in April 2024, Sabert Corporation, a U.S.-based food packaging firm, launched compostable trays made from renewable, plant-based materials, proving they are environmentally friendly while delivering sturdy and reliable performance for foodservice applications. These trays offer heat tolerance and moisture resistance, making them suitable for a variety of foods. They meet strict composting standards, ensuring no toxic residues are left behind.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rigid-trays-packaging-global-market-report

What are the market segments in the rigid trays packaging industry?

The rigid trays packaging market comprises –

1 By Type: Plastic Rigid Trays Packaging, Metal Rigid Trays Packaging

2 By Material: Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paperboard

3 By Application: Pharmaceutical, Food And Beverage, Other Applications

How is the global rigid trays packaging market geographically distributed?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the rigid trays packaging market in 2023. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

PET Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-packaging-global-market-report

Polyolefin Pipes Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polyolefin-pipes-global-market-report

Fuel Dispenser Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fuel-dispenser-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.