GLOBE SOCCER DUBAI AWARDS ANNOUNCE FIRST TICKETED EVENT

Exclusive batch of 200 premium tickets made available to public for first time ahead of 15th edition of annual Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in its history, the Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards with the support of Dubai Sports Council is opening its doors to the public, with 200 exclusive premium tickets offering fans the incredible opportunity to attend the prestigious event at Atlantis, The Palm on December 27 alongside the biggest names in the football industry. Now in its 15th edition, the glitzy annual awards ceremony has attracted the presence of world-renowned stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and many more.Two ticket packages are available to purchase, with 150 Platinum Tickets and 50 Winners Circle Tickets up for grabs, with 10% of the proceeds going to the UAE-based Al Jalila Foundation. Platinum Ticket holders will have access to the main live ceremony, including the Food for Champions Gala Dinner. Meanwhile, the Winners Circle Ticket holders will have a truly spectacular red-carpet experience as they mingle among the stars on the night.As in previous years, the 2024 awards ceremony will be held alongside the 19th Dubai International Sports Conference, organised by Dubai Sports Council. Both events underline Dubai’s status as a hub for global sports innovation and thought leadership.The Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards has already captured global attention, with over 100 million votes cast by fans from more than 200 countries and territories, eclipsing the previous record of 70 million. Additionally, the Globe Soccer mobile app has surpassed a record two million downloads, underlining the event's global appeal.Public voting, which closed on December 10, has helped decide the finalists in several categories along with the input of Globe Soccer’s Official Jury, including Best Men’s Player, Best Men’s Club, Emerging Player and Best Coach. Among the frontrunners for Best Men’s Player are Erling Haaland, Rodri, Vinícius Júnior, Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappe, while Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are competing for the highly coveted Best Men’s Club. Rising stars Lamine Yamal and Cole Palmer headline the Emerging Player category, with Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti among the shortlisted names vying for Best Coach.Organisers Globe Soccer have also unveiled an exclusive BEYOND GLOBE SOCCER DUBAI - SIRO Golden Ticket auction, with 100 per cent of the funds raised going to the Al Jalila Foundation, a global healthcare organisation dedicated to advancing medical research, education, and treatment. The Golden Ticket package includes a three-night stay at the luxurious SIRO One Za'abeel, Winners Circle passes for two guests with priority seating, a meet-and-greet with the Best Men’s Player, including a photograph and autographed memorabilia, as well as a dedicated Audi limousine service for the duration of their trip. Interested parties can participate in the auction up until December 22, merging the glamour of the Globe Soccer Dubai Awards with meaningful community impact.Globe Soccer’s existing partnerships with Emirates, Saudi Sports Company, Audi, Sunset Hospitality Group, Mansory, Silver Sands, and Azimut Yachts remain in place for this year’s event, as well as a new strategic partnership with title sponsor Beyond Developments and hospitality partner SIRO One Za'abeel. Meanwhile, Tiqmo and OP7 have also joined as new sponsors for this year’s edition.Saudi Sports Company is the official host broadcaster of the Beyond Globe Soccer Dubai Awards, which will be screened internationally across several networks, giving fans around the world the chance to experience the excitement of the event in real-time. As the event draws closer, fans can also stay informed through Globe Soccer's social media channels and the official Globe Soccer mobile app, available on both iOS and Android.With tickets to the awards ceremony expected to be in high demand, interested parties are encouraged to purchase at their earliest convenience directly from Platinumlist. For more details on the Golden Ticket auction, visit https://www.globesoccer.com/auctions ENDS*For a press kit including images, videos and various artworks, visit https://bit.ly/GSA24PressKit *For a full list of finalists for the 12 main awards please see belowGLOBE SOCCER AWARDSFinalists 2024Best Men's PlayerJude BellinghamDani CarvajalAntoine GriezmannViktor GyökeresErling HaalandHarry KaneToni KroosRobert LewandowskiAdemola LookmanLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéLionel MessiCole PalmerRodrigoCristiano RonaldoMohamed SalahVinícius JúniorLamine YamalBest Women's PlayerAitana BonmatíLucy BronzeTabitha ChawingaCaroline Graham HansenGiulia GwinnLauren JamesEwa PajorSalma ParallueloAlexia PutellasMayra RamírezKhadija ShawGlódís ViggósdóttirBest Men’s ClubAl AhlyAtalantaAtlético MineiroBayer LeverkusenBotafogoInter MilanManchester CityOlympiacosReal MadridSporting CPBest Women's ClubBarcelonaBayern MunichChelseaOlympique LyonnaisBest CoachXabi AlonsoCarlo AncelottiMikel ArtetaLuis de la FuenteGian Piero GasperiniPep GuardiolaSimone InzaghiBest MidfielderNicolò BarellaJude BellinghamHakan ÇalhanoğluToni KroosDani OlmoCole PalmerRodrigoFederico ValverdeVitinhaFlorian WirtzGranit XhakaBest ForwardArtem DovbykPhil FodenErling HaalandHarry KaneLautaro MartínezKylian MbappéMohamed SalahVinícius JúniorNico WilliamsLamine YamalEmerging PlayerPau CubarsíAlejandro GarnachoArda GülerKobbie MainooSavinhoLamine YamalKenan YildizBest AgentGiuliano BertolucciFernando HidalgoKia JoorabchianJorge MendesFrederico PenaFrank TrimboliPini ZahaviBest Sporting DirectorPiero AusilioLuis CamposEdu GasparSebastian KehlGiovanni SartoriHugo VianaBest Middle East PlayerSalem Al DawsariRiyad MahrezSergej Milinković-SavićSoufiane RahimiCristiano RonaldoBest Middle East ClubAl AhlyAl AinAl HilalAl NassrMaradona AwardTo be announced Career and Special AwardsTo be announcedAbout Dubai Sports CouncilFounded on November 30, 2005, following a decree by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Sports Council is the official body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate. The Council supervises the work of Dubai's seven local sports clubs and takes active interest in encouraging the practice of physical activity in society, especially among women and children, through programs and activities designed to create awareness about the importance of sport and physical activity, and to make it a way of life for the community. The DSC's mandate, though, is not just to promote sport, create awareness and nurture talent, but to also support creativity and reward excellence among both individuals and organizations and help Dubai become a land of health, happiness, and vitality. It has organized many international conferences and symposiums since 2006, including the annual Dubai International Sports Conference, to enhance the knowledge and culture of professionalism, and has brought some of the biggest names from the world of sports here to share their vision and thoughts. The Council also seeks to develop the sports industry in the UAE and the world through initiatives like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, and it organizes many major international sports championships as well in cooperation with multiple sports bodies. Today, under the guidance of its chairman, “His Highness” Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the DSC organizes and supports more than 400 events annually - not just top-notch sporting extravaganzas, but also awards and conferences that promote excellence, creativity, and innovation in the world of sports.About Globe SoccerGlobe Soccer, founded by Tommaso Bendoni and co-owned by Riccardo Silva, is a Dubai-based football organisation. Since 2010, it has hosted the annual Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, a prestigious event that recognises all football stakeholders, from players to chairmen, fans to agents, and directors to referees. This unique, high-profile ceremony has become a significant fixture in the global football calendar.Instagram: @globesoccerTikTok: @globesoccerX: @Globe_SoccerFacebook: @globesoccerYouTube: @globesoccerThreads: @globesoccerFor any general/media enquiries please contact:Sean GallagherProject LeadAction Global CommunicationsDubaiGlobeSoccerAwards@actionprgroup.com+971 58 516 7041

