Western Cape Cultural Affairs and Sport holds Special Provincial Official Funeral for struggle stalwart Madoda Myoli, 14 Dec

On Saturday, 14 December 2024, the Western Cape Government, led by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, will facilitate a Special Provincial Official Funeral to lay the mortal remains of struggle stalwart Madoda Myoli to rest.

Myoli was born in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, in 1953. In the 1960s, his family was forcibly relocated to Gugulethu under the Group Areas Act. His passion for liberation led him to join the banned Pan Africanist Congress (PAC). His analytical mind and persuasive arguments inspired many, and he became known as a revolutionary thinker and freedom fighter. In 1979, he left South Africa to join the Azanian People’s Liberation Army (APLA), the military wing of the PAC. His leadership and discipline led to his appointment to APLA’s High Command, where he served as Deputy Chief of Security and Intelligence. He passed away in Zimbabwe in 1989. A courageous leader and martyr, his life epitomized unyielding dedication to justice and equality.

On 11 December 2024, the mortal remains of Madoda Myoli were handed over to his family by the provincial government at a private ceremony at the SA Sendinggestig Museum, entrusting them with custody during a solemn occasion honoring his legacy. This followed the successful repatriation of his remains as part of a national initiative to return the mortal remains of South African liberation stalwarts to their families and communities. As part of the Repatriation and Reburial Project for Liberation Stalwarts, his family can now lay him to his final place of rest on home soil.

This is a collaborative initiative involving The Presidency, the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), the Department of Home Affairs, the National Prosecuting Authority's Missing Persons Task Team, the Department of Defence and Military Veterans, and various provinces. The project works in close partnership with families, historical experts, and governments at multiple levels to ensure a dignified process.

Media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 December 2024

Venue and time: 11:00 – Khwezi Community Hall, NY2, Gugulethu, Cape Town

After Special Provincial Official Funeral – depart to gravesite: Welmoed Cemetery, Van Riebeeck Road, Eerste River

