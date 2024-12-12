Protective Coatings Market estimated to reach US$21.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.45%

The global protective coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45%, reaching a market size of US$21.12 billion in 2030 from US$16.99 billion in 2025.

The global protective coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45%, reaching a market size of US$21.12 billion in 2030 from US$16.99 billion in 2025.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global protective coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$21.12 billion by 2030.Protective coatings are materials that are applied to a substrate to protect it from environmental factors such as corrosion, abrasion, or weathering. Certain common utilization of protective coatings include paints, metal coatings, polymer coatings, and ceramic coatings . Industries that heavily rely on protective coatings are automotive, aerospace, marine, and construction. Coatings provide various performances such as corrosion prevention, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, weather resistance, and aesthetics. Paint gives a decorative layer, metal coatings provide superior protection against corrosion compared to polymer coatings, polymer coatings' feature is durable and chemical resistant while ceramic coatings are specific for industrial applications.The global protective coatings market is witnessing growth due to factors like industrialization and infrastructure development, rising construction activities, stringent environmental legislation, progressive technological advancements, and a booming automotive sector. They protect the necessary structures and machinery against corrosion, abrasion, and environmental damage against which they are operated or placed. Further, there is a rapid rise in urbanization which is leading to a higher demand for protective coatings among buildings and bridges. Environmental regulations reduce pollution therefore, demand for eco-friendly coatings increases, which will contribute to a rise in the market in the coming years.With the emergence of the global protective coatings market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in September 2024, PPG announced the launch of PPG STEELGUARD 951 for fire protection in the Americas, claiming to provide up to four hours of fire protection for commercial structural spaces like semiconductor plants, EV battery plants, and data centers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-protective-coatings-market By product type, the global protective coatings market is categorized into five types broadly, epoxy, polyurethane, vinyl ester , polyester, and others. It is expected that epoxy coatings will occupy most of the market for protective coatings globally, given their chemical resistance, adhesion, durability, and versatility. Moreover, such coatings are applied to harsh environments, they can bond very strongly and provide a long-lasting protective state. They also resist abrasion, impact, and weathering. Possible applications of epoxy coatings include marine and industrial coatings, flooring, and protective linings.The global protective coatings market is segmented by technology into powder, water-borne, solvent-borne, and others. The field of protective coatings is predominantly solvent-borne for superior performance, high gloss, durability, and chemical resistance. For the manufacture as well as the application of these coatings, the industry has developed a very good infrastructure, making them cost-effective sometimes compared to other technologies.The global protective coatings market is divided by the end-user industry into construction, oil and gas, aerospace, automotive, power generation, infrastructure, and others. The market is most likely to have a major market share in the construction industry, given its myriad applications, increasing infrastructure development, and the implementation of stringent building codes. All these factors contribute to the domination of this industry since protective coatings are used for corrosion protection, waterproofing, and decorative finishes. Further, the factor driving the demand for protective coatings in the construction sector is increasing urbanization and industrialization.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global protective coatings market is growing significantly, owing to industrialization, infrastructure development, and rising disposable incomes. Countries like China and India have been witnessing high demand for protective coatings in their manufacturing, and infrastructure. Further, the growing automotive sector is also fuelling demand for coatings used in vehicle manufacturing and maintenance. The booming construction sector is one of the key attributes of growth, with residential and commercial construction projects across the region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global protective coatings market have been covered as Hempel AS, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd, Nippon Paints, RPM International, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited, Sika AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, PPG Industries, Inc., Wacker Chemie AG.The market analytics report segments the global protective coatings market as follows:• By Product Typeo Epoxyo Polyurethaneo Vinyl Estero Polyestero Others• By Technologyo Powdero Water-borneo Solvent-borneo Others• By End-user Industryo Constructiono Oil and Gaso Aerospaceo Automotiveo Power Generationo Infrastructureo Others• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Rest of South Americao Europe• United Kingdom• Germany• France• Spain• Rest of Europeo Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Rest of the Middle East and Africao Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Thailand• Indonesia• Taiwan• Rest of Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Hempel AS• Jotun A/S• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd• Nippon Paints• RPM International• The Sherwin-Williams Company• Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited• Sika AG• Akzo Nobel N.V.• Arkema• Axalta Coating Systems, LLC• PPG Industries, Inc.• Wacker Chemie AGExplore More Reports:• Global Hydrophobic Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-hydrophobic-coatings-market • Global Decorative Coating Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-decorative-coating-market • Conformal Coatings Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/conformal-coatings-market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.