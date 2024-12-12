Water and Sanitation calls for responsible water use as dam levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls on the public to use water responsibly as levels continue to drop in dams and water management areas across Mpumalanga Province. Given South Africa's water scarcity, it is crucial to use the available resources wisely and sparingly.

According to the latest weekly status report on dam levels dated 09 December 2024, most dams in Mpumalanga have recorded declines. Notably, only Longmere Dam in Ehlanzeni District increased from 69.8% to 73.7%, and Witbank Dam in Nkangala District rose from 81.6% to 83.0%.

Overall, average dam levels in the province decreased from 76.9% to 75.6%. Specifically, the Limpopo-Olifants Water Management Area (WMA) dropped from 67.1% to 65.8%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA declined from 79.2% to 78.1%. Water levels also fell in the three districts: Ehlanzeni (from 73.3% to 71.5%), Gert Sibande (from 77.8% to 77.2%), and Nkangala (from 78.8% to 76.8%).

The majority of listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded declines in water volumes with the exception of the Longmere Dam, which recorded an increase from 69.8% to 73.7%.

The listed dams which recorded declines include Blyderivierpoort dropping from 57.5% to 55.4%, Buffelskloof from 67.1% to 64.3%, Driekoppies from 85.2% to 83.6%, Klipkopjes from 73.3% to 70.3%, Witklip from 72.9% to 71.4%, Primkop from 63.5% to 60.4%, Kwena from 60.8% to 58.1%, Da Gama from 78.7% to 76.2%, Inyaka from 78.5% to 77.5%, and Ohrigstad from 16.4% to 15.7%.

According to the report, all the listed dams in Gert Sibande District recorded drops in water levels. Grootdraai Dam dropped from 69.8% to 68.9%, Nooitgedacht from 74.7% to 74.2%, Vygeboom from 85.3% to 83.3%, Jericho from 60.6% to 59.4%, Westoe from 34.7% to 34.5%, Morgenstond from 63.7% to 62.8%, and Heyshope from 94.6% to 94.4%.

In the Nkangala District, only Witbank Dam recorded an improvement from 81.6% to 83.0% and the remainder of listed dams recorded declines in water levels.

Middelburg Dam dropped from 75.8% to 74.7%, Loskop Dam from 77.0% to 73.4%, and Rhenosterkop / Mkhombo Dam from 81.2% to 80.3%.

As water levels continue to drop, the Department urges the public to conserve water and make every drop count. Additionally, the public is encouraged to prevent water losses by fixing and reporting leaks and using water sparingly.

