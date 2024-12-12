Submit Release
Transport on resignation of Director-General Advocate James Mlawu

The National Department of Transport, Director-General, Advocate James Mlawu, has today shared with senior management his decision to resign from the Department  in order to pursue other interests.

He will serve a prescribed notice period of three months, from 1 December 2024 to 28 February 2025 in line with the Public Service Act prescripts as well as the SMS handbook.

The Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, has thanked the Director-General for his service to the National Department and wished him everything of the best in his future endeavours.

Mlawu joined the Department in November 2022. The post of Director-General of Transport will be advertised in January 2025 once the necessary procedures, in terms of the Public Service Act, have been complied with.

