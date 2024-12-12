MEC Isaac Sileku welcomes stringent traffic law passed by President Ramaphosa

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility, Isaac Sileku welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing the National Road Traffic Amendment Bill, marking a significant milestone in enhancing road safety initiatives.

"This legislation is a crucial step towards reducing road accidents and fatalities on our roads," said Minister Sileku. The amendments provide for a more comprehensive approach to road safety, including stricter regulations for drivers and vehicles, improved enforcement, and enhanced penalties for offenders.

Key provisions of the Amendment Bill include:

Stricter regulations for drivers and vehicles, including the suspension and cancellation of driver's licences and vehicle registrations for serious offences.

Improved enforcement, including the registration and grading of driving schools and instructors, as well as the registration and inspection of vehicle examiners.

Enhanced penalties for offenders, including disqualification from driving or operating a vehicle for certain offences.

Minister Sileku emphasised that the new legislation demonstrates government's commitment to prioritising road safety and reducing the alarming rate of road fatalities. “While we welcome the final passing of this significant law, we urge for the swift finalisation of its accompanying regulations so that these provisions can be effectively enforced,” he concluded.

