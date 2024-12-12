Western Cape Government urges responsible behaviour on province’s roads

As the festive season gains momentum, the Western Cape Government calls on all road users to prioritise safety. Between 25 November and 8 December 2024, 114 arrests were made for driving under the influence of alcohol, and tragically, 33 pedestrians lost their lives on the province’s roads. These numbers are a stark reminder of the responsibility we all share in ensuring safer journeys for everyone.

With schools closed and a long weekend approaching, increased traffic is expected as residents and visitors travel to their holiday destinations.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, emphasised the importance of vigilance on the roads, “This festive season, we urge every road user to make safety their top priority. Whether you are driving, walking, or cycling, your actions can save lives. Our traffic officers are fully mobilised and will enforce a zero-tolerance approach to offenders. Let us work together to make this a festive season one to remember for all the right reasons.”

To ensure safe travel, the Western Cape Mobility Department has the following tips:

For Drivers:

1. Plan ahead: If you intend to consume alcohol, arrange for alternative transport or a sober driver. Even one drink can impair judgment.

2. Vehicle safety: Check your vehicle’s roadworthiness before travelling. Ensure tyres are correctly inflated, lights, indicators, wipers, and brakes are in good working order.

3. Obey speed limits: Drive within the speed limit and adjust your speed according to road conditions.

4. Be patient: Anticipate congestion on popular routes and avoid risky overtaking maneuvers.

5. Stay alert: Take regular breaks to avoid fatigue, especially on long journeys.

For Pedestrians:

1. Be visible: Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night or in poor visibility.

2. Avoid walking under the influence: Alcohol impairs your ability to judge distances and speeds, making walking near roads dangerous.

3. Use safe routes: Stick to pavements and marked pedestrian crossings whenever possible.

Provincial Traffic Officers will be conducting extensive patrols and roadblocks throughout the province. Stringent action will be taken against those found speeding, driving under the influence, or engaging in reckless behaviour.

Let us all commit to ensuring that celebrations are marked by joy, not tragedy. Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

