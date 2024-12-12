Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform invests in local clothing and textile businesses, empowering women

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) has taken a significant step towards empowering local businesses and creating jobs in the OR Tambo District.

On Wednesday, (SUBS 11 December 2024), the department awarded 17 clothing and textile enterprises with industrial machines and overlockers, as part of a larger initiative to boost the sector.

This investment of over R500 000 is part of a broader commitment by DRDAR to support small businesses in the province. Since 2017, the department has invested over R25 million in the clothing and textile industry, with a focus on empowering women and creating sustainable livelihoods.

MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe, speaking at the handover ceremony at the Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute, emphasized the importance of supporting women-owned businesses. “The department is intentional in its efforts to support women. We have noted that women fall victim to gender-based violence mainly because they depend entirely on men for financial support. We are here to liberate you. You should not stay in a relationship where you are being abused just because you are scared of losing your source of income,” she said.

Kontsiwe also urged the beneficiaries to scale up their businesses and create employment opportunities. “I want to encourage you to draw others to your businesses so as to create jobs,” she added.

One of the beneficiaries, Bongiwe Mbo, expressed her gratitude for the support received from DRDAR. “I started my textile business using only one domestic machine. As my business grew I bought a small overlocker and employed four young people, with three of them employed on a permanent basis. I am grateful to DRDAR for their assistance. These new machines will allow me to expand my business further and employ more people,” she said.

DRDAR’s Director in the OR Tambo District, Zamile Madyibi, reiterated the department’s commitment to supporting the growth of the clothing and textile industry. “We have also made an undertaking to boost more clothing and textile businesses in the area as they are employment drivers,” he said.

MEC Kontsiwe will handover more machines to enterprises in the Amathole District next week.

