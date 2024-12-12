Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture host 2024 National School Sports Championships Summer Games in Tshwane, 13 to 15 Dec

Department of Basic Education and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture host the 2024 National School Sports Championships Summer Games in Tshwane

The Department of Basic Education and The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will host the 2024 December National School Sport Championships (NSSC) taking place from Friday, 13 December to Sunday, 15 December 2024 across various venues in the Tshwane Municipality in Gauteng.

The NSSC is a culmination of activities from the district and province level, whereby learners are selected to represent their respective provinces. The Championship will have eight (8) sport codes, which are Gymnastics, Basketball, Goalball, Tennis, Volleyball, Rugby, Softball and Table Tennis. The championship offers the opportunity for talent identification while addressing transformation by creating access and opportunities for learners from disadvantaged areas.

The Championship also fosters nation-building and social cohesion by having learners of different races from diverse backgrounds, and social classes. The programme, co-managed by both Departments, gives life to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between both Departments, endorsing the importance of schools in continuing to be the incubators for sport development and talent identification.

Members of the media are invited to the 2024 December National School Sport Championship taking place at various venues listed below:

Date: 13 – 15 December 2024

Time: 09h00

Venues: University of Pretoria (Hatfield and Groenkloof Campuses), Gauteng North Tennis Courts (Groenkloof, Crafford Rietondale, Hoerskool Menlo Park, Matsport Centre (Centurion), Joni Bach Centre (Pretoria North)

For media RSVP and Enquires:

Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

E-mail: khala.t@dbe.gov.za

Balosang Sanki Lerefolo

Cell: 082 836 8703

E-mail: lerefolo.s@dbe.gov.za