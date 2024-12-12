Lidwave’s Odem 4D LiDAR Sensor Receives the Prestigious CES Innovation Award 2025

Lidwave's Odem sensor received CES Innovation Award 2025

Lidwave's technology receives acknowledgment once more, with in the form of "CES innovation award" for its Odem 4D LiDAR sensor

This recognition underscores Odem’s potential to redefine machine perception across industries, enabling smarter, more efficient systems” — Yehuda Vidal, Lidwave's CEO

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lidwave , a pioneer in the field of coherent LiDAR, is proud to share that its revolutionary Odem 4D Sensor has been recognized as an Honoree in the CES Innovation Awards 2025 in the Imaging category. Lidwave, a pioneer in the field of coherent LiDAR, is proud to share that its revolutionary Odem 4D Sensor has been recognized as an Honoree in the CES Innovation Awards 2025 in the Imaging category. “This recognition underscores Odem’s potential to redefine machine perception across industries, enabling smarter, more efficient systems, powered by Lidwave's innovative Finite Coherent Ranging (FCR™) technology” said Yehuda Vidal, Lidwave’s CEO.At its core, Odem is a 4D coherent LiDAR that delivers both high-resolution 3D spatial data and instantaneous velocity information at the pixel level. This ability to capture an object’s location and motion in real time transforms how machines perceive and respond to their surroundings. From autonomous vehicles and robotics to industrial automation and smart infrastructure, Odem empowers systems with the precision and speed required for decision-making in dynamic environments.One of Odem’s standout features is its software-defined architecture, which allows users to adapt key parameters - such as field of view, resolution, detection range, and frame rate – to their needs, with no change to the hardware. This flexibility enables industries to test and optimize Odem for their unique applications, making it a powerful tool for innovation across diverse sectors. Whether streamlining factory operations, enhancing transportation systems, or advancing next-generation robotics, Odem is designed to meet the evolving needs of its users.Beyond its exceptional performance in both short- and long-range applications, Odem represents a breakthrough in scalability and affordability. By integrating a complete LiDAR system - including lasers, amplifiers, receivers, and optical routing - onto a single chip, Lidwave has made high-performance sensing technology accessible at scale. This achievement addresses one of the industry’s most critical challenges, ensuring that advanced LiDAR solutions can be deployed widely and cost-effectively.Reliability is at the heart of Odem’s design. Built to perform under all conditions—including total darkness, glaring sunlight, fog, and dust—Odem ensures consistent and accurate detection in even the most challenging scenarios. Its robustness makes it an indispensable solution for demanding applications where precision and dependability are essential.“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for Odem,” said Yehuda Vidal, CEO of Lidwave. “This sensor combines advanced capabilities with unmatched scalability and reliability. Its ability to provide detailed spatial and motion data in real time, while being scalable and cost-effective, is a game-changer for industries worldwide.”“This award highlights Odem’s transformative impact,” added Dr. Yossi Kabessa, Lidwave’s CTO. “With its 4D data capabilities and flexibility, Odem empowers industries to adopt cutting-edge sensing solutions that drive innovation and progress.”“This acknowledgment joins the feedback we get from our partners in various fields,” said Nitsan Avivi, Head of Business Development at Lidwave. “ and makes it clear that Odem will have an enormous impact on machine vision. Its unique capabilities and scalability are paving the way for new use cases, expanding the horizons of LiDAR applications”About LidwaveFounded in 2021, Lidwave is a deep-tech company based in Jerusalem, dedicated to transforming the future of perception technology. With its innovative Finite Coherent Ranging (FCR™) technology, Lidwave delivers 4D LiDAR solutions that combine groundbreaking engineering with real-world impact, addressing today’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.lidwave.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.