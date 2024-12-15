Rising Contactless Payments: A Key Driver Transforming the Point Of Sale Market 2024

Point Of Sale Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The point of sale market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $92.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

How Much Growth Does The Point Of Sale Market Holds In Its Future?

The point of sale market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $37.44 billion in 2023 to $44.84 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.8%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the demand for enhanced customer experience, the expansion of online shopping, the increasing adoption of digital payments, the growth of small and medium enterprises, and the rise in mobile and cloud-based solutions.

Discover The Full Scope Of The Point Of Sale Market In Our Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19660&type=smp

How Will The Point Of Sale Market Evolve In The Next Few Years?

The point of sale market is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $92.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.9%. This expansion during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as growing e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, regulatory changes and compliance requirements, growth in the retail and hospitality sectors, a rising focus on security and fraud prevention, and a surge in contactless payment methods.

Which Factors Will Drive The Growth Of The Point Of Sale Market Going Forward?

The rising adoption of contactless payments is expected to propel the growth of the point of sale market going forward. Contactless payments are a secure method of transaction where consumers can pay for goods or services by simply tapping or waving a payment-enabled card, smartphone, or wearable device near a compatible payment terminal, without the need for physical contact. The rising adoption of contactless payments is driven by convenience, speed, enhanced security features, the widespread use of smartphones and wearable devices, and a shift towards hygiene-conscious payment methods, particularly due to the pandemic. Point of sale POS systems drive the adoption of contactless payments by enabling merchants to process quick, secure, and effortless transactions via NFC-enabled devices, thereby improving customer satisfaction and encouraging wider use.

To Get A Detailed Analysis Of The Market, Please Visit The Full Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-global-market-report

What are the Leading Companies in the Point Of Sale Market?

Major players operating in the point of sale market include HP Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Fujitsu Group, Salesforce Inc., PayPal Inc., Block Inc., Intuit Inc., Shopify Inc., NCR Voyix Corporation, Toast Inc., Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Ingenico Group, PAX Global Technology Limited, Lightspeed Commerce, Elo Touch Solutions, TouchBistro, Miva Inc., GOFRUGAL, Squirrel Systems, Erply, Poster POS, Nomia LLC, and Bindo Labs Inc.

What are the Emerging Innovations and Trends in Point Of Sale Market?

Companies operating in the market are focusing on developing innovative open banking payment solutions, with a view to provide merchants with a cost-effective, efficient payment method that enhances customer convenience. For example, in February 2024, Acquired Limited, a UK-based company, partnered with MultiPay Global Solutions to launch Pay by Bank for Point of Sale POS. This platform enables direct bank payments via QR code, eliminating interchange and scheme fees for merchants, and providing instant access to funds.

How Is The Market Segmented?

The point of sale market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Type: Fixed Point Of Sale, Mobile Point Of Sale, Other Types

2 Component: Hardware, Software, Services

3 Operating System: Windows Or Linux, Android, iOS

4 Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

5 End-User: Restaurants, Retail, Entertainment, Other End Users

What Are The Regional Highlights Of The Point Of Sale Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the point of sale market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in this market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Restaurant Point of Sale Terminal Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restaurant-point-of-sale-terminal-global-market-report

Cloud Point of Sale (POS) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-point-of-sale-pos-global-market-report

Point of Sale Display Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/point-of-sale-display-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company](https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model](https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.