SHANGHAI, CHINA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent years, several ADC drugs have achieved sales exceeding 1 billion USD, drawing significant market attention. This rise in ADC drug popularity has driven a wave of innovation in the broader conjugated drug sector, including novel types like RDCs, PDCs, and SMDCs. Increased capital interest and growing clinical demand have positioned conjugated drugs as a focal point in pharmaceutical research.Frost & Sullivan has released the "Conjugated Drug: Blue Book on the Current State and Development Trends of the Industry". This report explores multiple aspects, including technological advancements, marketed products, clinical pipelines, favorable policies, market growth, and capital interest. It aims to present the industry’s development trajectory, analyze its current landscape, and forecast future trends. (To read Conjugated Drug: Blue Book on the Current State and Development Trends of the Industry, go here： https://hub.frost.com/conjugated-drug/ Conjugated Drug: Blue Book on the Current State and Development Trends of the Industry highlights the following:• Overview of Conjugated Drugs• Analysis of the Current Status and Future Trends of the ADC Drug Industry• Analysis of the Current Development and Future Trends in the RDC Pharmaceutical Industry• Analysis of the Current Status and Future Trends of the PDC Drug Industry• Analysis of the Current Status and Future Trends in the SMDC and Other Novel Conjugate Drug Industry• Market Performance of Conjugate Drugs• Selected Company Introductions in the Current Conjugated Drug Industry (BioDlink, RabPharma, RDO Technology, Escugen Biotech, C Ray Therapeutics, Duality Biologics)ADCs have marked a new era in precision cancer treatmentThe concept of Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) has existed for a century, with advancements in R&D steadily refining the technology. As of November 2024, 16 ADCs have been approved worldwide, 10 of which have been approved in China. According to Frost & Sullivan’s analysis, the global ADC drug market has maintained rapid growth, increasing from $2 billion USD in 2018 to $10.4 billion USD in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1%. From 2023 to 2030, the market is projected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 30.3%, reaching an estimated size of $66.2 billion by 2030.The design of ADCs is more than just a simple combination of these three components. It requires a well-thought-out selection of the antibody, drug, and linker to ensure they work together as a unified system. This makes ADC development highly challenging and demands advanced research and development capabilities. In recent years, global interest has surged, leading to significant clinical pipeline expansions, particularly in the U.S., China, and Japan. Aside from the design and development of ADC drugs, optimizing clinical treatment protocols—such as patient selection, dosage and treatment cycle selection, combination therapy regimens, and long-term management of adverse reactions—can significantly impact the efficacy of ADC drugs and patient outcomes.Furthermore, Commercial production is the critical step of innovating ADC drugs. As the global ADC market continues to grow, its vast commercialization potential offers new development opportunities for CDMOs. BioDlink (TOT BIOPHARM), which the company is US and Taiwan funded and transformed its buesiness into CDMO sector, has become one of the most prominent biopharmaceutical CDMO easpecially in the ADC/Bioconjugates sector.In recent years, the trading and investment activities of ADC drugs has been exceptionally active. Innovative drugs such as ADCs have become primary targets for acquisitions by overseas pharmaceutical companies, highlighting the growing recognition of the R&D capabilities of China’s innovative technology platforms and the increasing value placed on Chinese ADC R&D pipelines in the international market. Chinese ADC drug companies such as Escugen Biotech, Duality Biologics, have consistently attracted significant capital investment for several years due to their innovative strength and technological advantages, demonstrating the immense potential of the ADC drug market in China.Novel conjugate drugs demonstrate outstanding innovative potential and continue to expand into various indications.As ADC drugs evolve, the accelerated development of additional conjugated drugs is bringing disease diagnosis and treatment closer to the goals of effectiveness, safety, and personalization. This progress offers patients a broader range of options and renewed hope. RDC utilize tumor antigen-specific molecular carriers to deliver and guide radionuclides for precise targeting of tumors, playing a critical role in tumor diagnosis and treatment. Radiopharmaceutical companies such as C Ray Therapeutics, RDO Technology have leading edge in R&D and production.PDC drugs are a new type of conjugate drug that uses peptides as targeting carriers, with their high biological activity and minimal adverse effects, hold promising prospects in clinical treatment. Other novel conjugate drugs enhance drug targeting and therapeutic efficacy through various conjugation strategies. These drugs are continuously being explored in multiple indications, providing innovative treatment approaches for cancer, rare diseases, and metabolic disorders. RabPharma is one of the leading companies in the PDC industry.About Frost & SullivanFrost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.Website: http://www.frostchina.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.