UniFab Unveils Video Stabilizer AI and Upgraded Upscaler Module

UniFab's Video Stabilizer AI removes shakes for smooth, professional footage, while its upgraded Video Upscaler boosts resolution to 4K/8K with enhanced detail.

HONG KONG, CHINA, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UniFab, a leading innovator in AI-driven video enhancement, proudly unveils its latest advancements—Stabilization AI and an upgraded Upscaler module. These cutting-edge updates aim to deliver unparalleled stability and clarity for video content creators and editors worldwide.

The newly introduced Video Stabilizer AI leverages powerful artificial intelligence to reduce video shake and ensure a seamless, professional viewing experience. Meanwhile, the upgraded Universal Model within the Upscaler module brings unprecedented improvements in detail restoration and image quality, all while optimizing processing speeds on NVIDIA 20 series and newer GPUs.

Highlights of Stabilizer AI

- Customized Options: features three distinct stabilization modes tailored for different filming scenarios.

- Enhanced Stability: Minimizes camera shake to create smoother, more polished videos.

- AI Precision: Advanced algorithms analyze each frame to ensure accurate and efficient stabilization.

- Broad Compatibility: Works seamlessly with diverse video types, meeting a range of editing needs.

- Preserved Quality: Delivers steady results without compromising video clarity or detail.

Video Upscaler Upgrades

The upgraded model now intelligently detects and corrects issues like compression artifacts, detail loss, noise, halo effects from over-sharpening, and jagged edges or blurriness, significantly enhancing overall video quality.

About UniFab

UniFab offers an all-in-one suite of AI-powered tools for video and audio enhancing. Designed to enhance media content effortlessly, its key features include:

- AI Video Upscaler: Boosts resolution to 4K/8K while repairing compression artifacts, detail loss, and more.

- HDR Upconverter AI: Converts SDR videos to HDR10 or Dolby Vision for vivid, lifelike colors.、

- Smoother AI: Enhances frame rates up to 120fps for fluid, natural motion.

- Denoise AI: Eliminates noise and grain for crystal-clear visuals.

- Video Converter: Supports seamless conversion across 1,000+ formats.

UniFab continues to empower content creators with intuitive, professional-grade solutions, ensuring every project reaches its full potential.

Contact Information

Company Name: UniFab

Website: https://unifab.ai

Source: UniFab Technology

