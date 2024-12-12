PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 10, 2024 Bong Go helps Cagayan de Oro City fire victims rebuild and recover Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team extended support to recovering fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday, December 9, to help them rebuild and restore normalcy in their lives. During the distribution held at the National Housing Authority (NHA) Regional Office, Senator Go, in a message, expressed his compassion and unwavering support for the affected families, encouraging them to remain resilient. "Sa mga kababayan nating nasunugan, huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Ang importante, ligtas ang ating pamilya. Ang gamit ay nabibili at maaaring palitan pero hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever," he emphasized in a message. In partnership with the NHA, housing assistance was provided through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), an initiative strongly supported by Senator Go to help families rebuild their homes after calamities. "Isinulong natin na mabigyan sila ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero, at iba pa, upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan. Nagpapasalamat tayo sa NHA para sa programa nila upang masigurong makabangon at makapagpatayo muli ang ating mga kababayang biktima ng sakuna," Go highlighted. The senator's Malasakit Team also distributed grocery packs, vitamins, masks, snacks, and shirts to 19 families. Go then reiterated his commitment to addressing housing challenges in the country. He highlighted Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to establish a Rental Housing Subsidy Program for disaster victims. If enacted, this legislation will provide temporary shelter assistance while families rebuild or transition to permanent housing. Senator Go also highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training. "Karagdagang kagamitan, firefighters at monthly education campaigns para turuan ang ating mga kababayan na mag-ingat, 'yan po ang BFP Modernization Act. Dahil bawat bahay na nasusunog, nadadamay ang kapitbahay. Kaya dapat doble ingat tayo," stressed Go. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung pagkakataong ibinigay n'yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

