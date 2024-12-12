PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2024 Cayetanos push for creation of Virology Institute of the Philippines Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano are working together to establish the Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP), an agency that will focus on virology research and vaccine development. The sibling senators pushed for this legislative initiative through Senate Bill No. 2893 under Committee Report No. 196, which aims to create the VIP in response to the growing threat of pathogens and disease-causing agents that affect humans, animals, and plants. Discussing the importance of the measure during the December 9, 2024 plenary session, Senator Pia Cayetano emphasized that the creation of the VIP would complement and support the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and strengthen the country's research and development on viral diseases. "The goal was to create a well-considered and strategic bill - not a reactionary measure driven by panic but one that effectively addresses the country's needs without wasting our limited resources," she said. Currently, the RITM oversees research programs focused on infectious and tropical diseases. Once created, the VIP will expand the country's capacity to study emerging and recurring viral diseases and develop vaccines. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, for his part, initiated the public hearing on the measure in April 2024 as chair of the Senate Science and Technology Committee. He stressed the urgency of addressing public health and economic challenges. "The entire government must, and will, act quickly to address the public health and economic crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of our kababayan," he said. The VIP Act was initially discussed during the COVID-19 pandemic and has gained significant support from the 18th Congress. In addition to the Cayetanos, the bill is co-authored by Senators Christopher Lawrence Go, Jinggoy Estrada, Loren Legarda, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalian, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Joel Villanueva, Robinhood Padilla, Raffy Tulfo, Manuel Lapid, and Cynthia Villar. Mga Cayetano itinutulak ang pagtatag ng Virology Institute of the Philippines Nagtutulungan sina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano para maitatag ang Virology Institute of the Philippines (VIP), isang ahensya na tututok sa pag-aaral ng mga virus at paggawa ng mga bakuna. Itinulak ito ng magkapatid na senador sa pamamagitan ng Senate Bill No. 2893 sa ilalim ng Committee Report No. 196, na naglalayong magtatag ng VIP bilang tugon sa lumalaking banta ng mga pathogen at mga agent na nagdudulot ng sakit na nakakaapekto sa mga tao, hayop, at halaman. Sa pagtalakay sa kahalagahan ng panukala sa plenary session nitong December 9, 2024, binigyang-diin ni Senador Pia Cayetano na ang paglikha ng VIP ay makatutulong at susuporta sa Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) at magpapalakas sa pananaliksik at pagpapaunlad ng bansa sa mga sakit na viral. "The goal was to create a well-considered and strategic bill - not a reactionary measure driven by panic but one that effectively addresses the country's needs without wasting our limited resources," wika niya. Kasalukuyang pinangangasiwaan ng RITM ang mga programa sa pananaliksik na nakatuon sa mga nakakahawa at tropikal na mga sakit. Kapag naitatag na, palalawakin ng VIP ang kapasidad ng bansa na pag-aralan ang mga umuusbong at umuulit na viral disease at bumuo ng mga bakuna. Pinasimulan naman ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, bilang chairman ng Senate Science and Technology Committee, ang public hearing sa panukala noong April 2024 kung saan binigyang diin niya ang kahalagahan ng pagtugon sa mga hamon sa kalusugan at ekonomiya. "The entire government must, and will, act quickly to address the public health and economic crisis that threatens the lives and livelihood of our kababayan," wika niya. Una nang tinalakay ang VIP Act sa kasagsagan ng COVID-19 pandemic kung saan nakakuha ito ng malaking suporta mula sa 18th Congress. Bukod sa mga Cayetano, co-author din ng panukalang batas sina Senador Christopher Lawrence Go, Jinggoy Estrada, Loren Legarda, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sherwin Gatchalian, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Mark Villar, Joseph Victor Ejercito, Joel Villanueva, Robinhood Padilla, Raffy Tulfo, Manuel Lapid, at Cynthia Villar.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.