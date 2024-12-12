PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2024 Cayetano pushes for creation of PhilATOM to regulate safe use of nuclear energy in PH Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday stressed the need for a regulatory framework for nuclear energy as he pushed for a bill to establish the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (PhilATOM). The proposed measure aims to enhance the safety, security, and peaceful utilization of nuclear energy in the country. Filed under Committee Report No. 429 on December 10, 2024, Senate Bill No. 2899 or the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act seeks to institutionalize PhilATOM as an independent regulatory body with exclusive authority over nuclear safety and security. Its mandate includes developing policies, setting safety standards, conducting inspections, and overseeing the transport, storage, and disposal of radioactive materials. "Doon sa mga may agam-agam, may doubt sa nuclear power plant at nuclear energy: this bill is not to put up a nuclear power plant. It's precisely to have the institution and the right people to be able to assess the use of nuclear energy in our country," Cayetano said. The legislation consolidates provisions from existing laws and international guidelines to ensure comprehensive oversight. It specifies penalties for unauthorized handling or misuse of nuclear materials and prioritizes public health, safety, and environmental protection. The bill also mandates PhilATOM to develop a national plan for off-site nuclear or radiological emergencies, integrate these plans with national disaster frameworks, and coordinate with international organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Cayetano highlighted the potential benefits of nuclear energy, including its role in advancing medicine and agriculture and addressing climate change. As the Philippines anticipates the integration of nuclear energy into its energy mix, Cayetano assured the public of stringent safety measures, transparency, and accountability under the proposed regulatory framework. The bill has gained support from various stakeholders, including scientists, energy experts, and policymakers who view it as a step toward a modern and sustainable future. "For the purpose of passing this bill, we'll try as much as possible to separate it so that hindi tayo ma-delay... I'll really try to get it on the floor ASAP," Cayetano said. The bill is expected to undergo further deliberation in the Senate during the current session. Cayetano, isinusulong ang PhilATOM para sa ligtas na paggamit ng nuclear energy sa Pilipinas Idiniin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang pangangailangan ng malinaw na regulasyon para sa paggamit ng nuclear energy sa bansa, kasabay ng pagtutulak niya ng panukalang batas para sa pagtatatag ng Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority o PhilATOM. Layunin ng panukala na tiyakin ang kaligtasan, seguridad, at maayos na paggamit ng nuclear energy sa Pilipinas. Ito ay matapos maisumite sa ilalim ng Senate Committee Report No. 429 nitong December 10, 2024 ang Senate Bill No. 2899 o ang Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act na naglalayong gawing independent regulatory body ang PhilATOM. Magkakaroon ito ng eksklusibong kapangyarihan sa pagsisiguro ng kaligtasan at seguridad kaugnay ng nuclear energy. Kabilang sa mandato ng PhilATOM ang pagbuo ng mga polisiya, pagtatakda ng safety standards, pagsasagawa ng inspeksyon, at pangangasiwa sa transportasyon, imbakan, at pagtatapon ng radioactive materials. "Doon sa mga may agam-agam, may doubt sa nuclear power plant at nuclear energy: this bill is not to put up a nuclear power plant. It's precisely to have the institution and the right people to be able to assess the use of nuclear energy in our country," sabi ni Cayetano. Pinagsasama ng panukala ang mga probisyon mula sa umiiral na mga batas at internasyonal na patnubay upang matiyak ang komprehensibong pangangasiwa. Nakasaad din dito ang mga parusa para sa hindi awtorisado o maling paggamit ng nuclear materials, at binibigyang-priyoridad ang kalusugan, kaligtasan, at proteksyon ng kalikasan. Inaatasan din ang PhilATOM na bumuo ng pambansang plano para sa mga nuclear o radiological emergencies at isama ito sa mga umiiral na disaster frameworks ng bansa. Bukod dito, makikipag-ugnayan din ito sa mga internasyonal na organisasyon tulad ng International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang mga benepisyo ng nuclear energy, kabilang ang pag-usbong ng medisina at agrikultura, at ang pagtugon sa hamon ng climate change. Habang inaasahan ng Pilipinas ang integrasyon ng nuclear energy sa bansa, tiniyak ni Cayetano ang mahigpit na safety measures, transparency, at accountability sa ilalim ng regulasyong ito. Nakakuha na ng suporta ang panukala mula sa iba't ibang sektor, kabilang ang mga scientists, energy experts, at mga policymaker, na nakikita ito bilang hakbang patungo sa makabago at sustainable na kinabukasan. "For the purpose of passing this bill, we'll try as much as possible to separate it so that hindi tayo ma-delay... I'll really try to get it on the floor ASAP," sabi ni Cayetano. Inaasahang dadaan pa ang panukala sa masusing talakayan sa Senado ngayong sesyon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.