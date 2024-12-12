PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2024 'Prayoridad dapat ang health!" -- Bong Go expresses strong reservations on 2025 national budget bicam report, decries zero allocation for PhilHealth Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a health reforms crusader and Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, voiced his strong reservations regarding the bicameral conference committee report for the 2025 National Budget. In his manifestation on the Senate floor on Wednesday, December 11 during the ratification of the Bicam report, Go clarified that he refrained from immediately signing said report since he wants to first review its details details concerning the reconciled budget. "Bakit po ako pipirma sa isang dokumento na hindi ko naman po alam ang detalye?" he questioned. "Similar to the position of Sen. Bato dela Rosa, nais naming busisiin muna ang mga detalye nito bago pirmahan. Hindi ko pa nababasa ang kabuuan ng report na ito na ipinakita lamang sa amin kaninang umaga," he also said earlier that day. Go also said he found a few provisions that he has strong reservations on, particularly on the reported removal of the proposed budget for PhilHealth. The senator criticized the decision to allocate zero funding to PhilHealth, emphasizing that health should remain a top priority. "I just want to manifest my strong reservations on some of the provisions of the bicameral conference committee report which I personally find unacceptable," said Go. Go expressed his dismay over the decision to deny PhilHealth any budget allocation, underscoring its critical role in providing healthcare benefits to Filipinos. "As chairman of the Committee on Health, advocacy ko ang health. Dapat po ang pondo ng PhilHealth ay para sa health. Kaya nga po PhilHealth," he stressed. He noted that lessons from the pandemic underscore the need for sustained investment in healthcare, saying, "Katumbas niyan ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Kaya dapat bigyan po natin ng prayoridad ang health." While acknowledging that PhilHealth still has billions in reserve funds, Go emphasized the importance of government subsidies to implement reforms. "While we acknowledge that PhilHealth has still billions in reserve funds, sabi nila 500 billion, as discovered and discussed in five hearings conducted by the Committee on Health, subsidy from the national government may still be needed to implement necessary reforms and improvements in its benefit packages." He warned that the lack of sufficient funding would adversely impact vulnerable sectors: "Huwag naman zero budget! Sa huli, mga mahihirap na pasyente na naman ang kawawa diyan." Go highlighted that Republic Act 11223 or the Universal Health Care (UHC) Law mandates that the amount necessary to implement the provisions of the UHC shall be included in the GAA, explaining: " ito po yung nakolekta noong 2023, dapat po'y nakalaan ito para sa 2025, and shall be appropriated under the DOH and National Government subsidy to PhilHealth." May pinanggalingan na po iyan tulad ng sin tax collections na dapat ay para sa implementation ng UHC, nasa batas po iyan. May earmarking po iyan under RA 11346 at RA 11467 or the Sin Tax Law," he added. There is also a provision in the UHC Act that premium subsidy from indirect contributors shall be included annually in the General Appropriations Act. "Paano mag-bebenefit ang mga pasyente kung zero ang budget ng PhilHealth?," he asked. The past months, Go kept on urging PhilHealth to expand its benefit packages especially for top 10 mortality diseases, increase case rates, scrap its restrictive policies like the 24-hour confinement policy, cover additional services like dental, optometric services and assistive device, among others. "Bigyan sana natin ng maayos at sapat na budget ang PhilHealth at hikayatin ang PhilHealth na i-maximize ang paggamit ng kanilang pondo para sa kanilang mga health-related programs and services," he stressed. While supportive of provisions to allocate sufficient budget for other priorities, he expressed disappointment on why the budget for health was compromised. "Hindi ko alam saan napunta ang PHP 74 billion na dapat sana para sa PhilHealth o para sa health," he lamented. "Kung may tinanggal na budget sa PhilHealth dahil kulang ang benepisyo na binibigay nito, dapat sa health programs ilagay pa din. Dapat hindi po sa iba." Go reiterated the importance of maintaining adequate health funding, urging the government to ensure that all health-related programs receive sufficient resources. "Bigyan sana natin ng maayos at sapat na budget ang PhilHealth at hikayatin ang PhilHealth na i-maximize ang paggamit ng kanilang pondo para sa kanilang mga health-related programs and services," he appealed. Moreover, Go also lamented the decrease in the budget for the AFP Modernization Program, saying: "From the P50 Billion approved in the Senado, from the P40 Billion approved in the House, naging P35 Billion pa. As I manifested during the plenary deliberations, importante ang modernization ng AFP para mapanatili ang kapayapaan at seguridad ng bansa." "Anyway, kahit may reservation po ako, nakakalungkot, I just want to put that on record. Thank you, Mr. President," he ended.

