Zubiri: Senate advances bill elevating NEDA into full-fledged department

PHILIPPINES, December 12 - Press Release

December 12, 2024 SENATE ADVANCES BILL ELEVATING NEDA INTO FULL-FLEDGED DEPARTMENT The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) is one step closer to gaining Senate approval on becoming a full-fledged department after senators approved on second reading the bill reorganizing the agency into the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev). Senator Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, led the deliberations on the proposed measure, which positions DEPDev as the government's primary policy, planning, coordinating and monitoring body for economic development. "Turning the NEDA into the DEPDev is a crucial move that will put them on equal footing with their counterpart departments," Zubiri said. "This is necessary for the DEPDev to effectively align our economic planning with our policy implementation." Zubiri emphasized that upgrading NEDA into a department would strengthen its capacity to address the country's economic challenges and enhance its engagement with international partners. "As the DEPDev, they will also be able to interface with the international community as a full department, and a proper representative of the Philippine government," he noted. The former Senate President underscored the agency's history of exceeding its mandate, which has necessitated institutional and organizational support. "The NEDA has long been delivering beyond its mandate," Zubiri said. "With this bill, we simply want to institutionalize their expanded functions and equip them with the organizational structure that will support their mandate." During the period of amendments, the measure gained bipartisan support from senators, with Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros and Senator Loren Legarda contributing to the final version of the bill. Zubiri thanked his colleagues for advancing the measure and acknowledged the agency's significant contributions to national development. "This bill has been a long time in waiting. It's overdue. Matagal na pong coordinating agency ang NEDA and now it's going to be a full-fledged department." Once enacted into law, the DEPDev is expected to spearhead strategic economic planning, policy harmonization and development monitoring. Its elevation to department status will give it enhanced authority and resources to tackle economic challenges more effectively. The bill's approval on second reading marks a significant stage in the government's efforts to align its planning and policy implementation. Zubiri noted that transforming NEDA into DEPDev will further streamline coordination across agencies and reinforce the country's economic roadmap. "This reorganization is not just about giving NEDA a new name or status - it's about recognizing the critical role it plays in shaping our nation's economic future," Zubiri said. With the bill nearing its final approval in the Senate, the DEPDev is poised to play a central role in ensuring that the country's economic strategies are not only comprehensive but also actionable. "This move will empower the DEPDev to better serve the Filipino people by ensuring that economic policies and plans are not just well-crafted but also effectively executed," Zubiri stated.

Legal Disclaimer:

