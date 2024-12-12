GMTC Expands to Australia with New Office Opening

GMTC Launches Sydney Office: Delivering Sustainable Destination Management & Event Solutions Across Australia and Oceania.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GMTC, a leading destination management company specialising in B2B inbound tour operations, is excited to announce the launch of its new office in Sydney, Australia. This expansion is a significant milestone for GMTC, extending its global reach and enabling the company to deliver high-quality, localised services to travel industry partners throughout Australia and the Oceania region.With a successful track record in Malaysia, GMTC has built a reputation for its personalised approach and dedication to sustainability in the travel and event sectors. The new Australian office enables GMTC to bring its expertise in managing international conferences, tailored travel experiences, and eco-conscious event solutions to the dynamic Australian market.“We’re thrilled to establish a presence in Australia,” says Aditya, Director of GMTC. “This expansion allows us to support travel industry partners in Australia with seamless, end-to-end destination management services, enhancing Australia’s appeal as a prime location for international tourism and events. We aim to provide reliable, innovative solutions while upholding our core sustainability and service excellence values.”GMTC Australia will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including:• Conference and Event Management: A full spectrum of services from registration to hotel block management and onsite support, with a strong focus on sustainability through innovative, eco-friendly materials like non-tearable badges that eliminate the need for plastic pouches.• Inbound Tour Operations: Tailored travel arrangements for industry partners, providing seamless experiences that cater to the unique needs of travelers, with a priority on comfort, efficiency, and memorable encounters.• Sustainable Practices: GMTC Australia is committed to reducing environmental impact through thoughtful service options, setting a new standard in sustainable destination management.This launch reflects GMTC's mission to create meaningful and memorable experiences while supporting the travel industry’s shift toward more sustainable practices. With its new location, GMTC is positioned to offer seamless services and unparalleled expertise to partners across Australia, furthering Australia’s role as a leading destination for international tourism.For more information about GMTC Australia and its services, please visit http://www.gmtc.com.au/ or contact:Media Contact:GMTC AustraliaPhone: +61 [02 88606522]Email: contact@gmtc.com.au

