Mayor Bowser Celebrates Groundbreaking of Southeast Tennis and Learning Center South Expansion

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser celebrated the groundbreaking of the DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Southeast Tennis and Learning Center (SETLC) South Expansion, an $18 million project that will transform the center into a destination for tennis and pickleball in Washington, DC. She was joined by Former DC First Lady and SETLC Founder/CEO Ms. Cora Masters Barry, United States Tennis Association President-Elect Brian Vahaly, and community members.



“The Southeast Tennis and Learning Center has already made tennis accessible to thousands of young people in DC – and now we can reach even more young athletes. We’re proud that the Sports Capital is a tennis town,” said Mayor Bowser. “With this expansion, we are building a space where young people can grow, thrive, and achieve their dreams—both on and off the tennis court.”

The new expansion will significantly enhance the existing Southeast Tennis and Learning Center (SETLC), a cornerstone of tennis in the District that has provided educational programming and tournaments to over 75,000 youth since 2001. With the addition of 4.5 acres of facilities, this project will not only expand services for Ward 8 and other District residents but also elevate SETLC’s status as a premier hub for international junior tennis tournaments. The expansion will increase the number of tennis courts from 12 to 19 and add four additional pickleball courts, growing the total from one to five.



“This moment marks the culmination of a 25-year dream to bring a world-class tennis facility to Southeast DC,” said Former DC First Lady, Cora Masters Barry-Founder/CEO, SETLC; and the Recreation Wish List Committee (RWLC). “This vision ensures that the nation's capital—and specifically Southeast DC and the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center—become a beacon for international junior tennis tournaments, fostering excellence, cultural exchange, and the boundless potential of our youth. Today, we step into the future we always dreamed of, and I couldn’t be prouder.”



The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has been a longstanding supporter of the SETLC, having recognized the center and Ms. Barry with numerous prestigious awards, including the USTA’s Facility of the Year Award. This recognition highlights SETLC’s exceptional contributions to tennis and youth development in the District. These honors underscore the center’s vital role in expanding access to tennis and educational programs, ensuring that the youth of DC have the tools they need to succeed both on the court and in life.



“The USTA is proud to support the SETLC expansion as part of our mission to grow tennis and inspire healthier communities,” said USTA President-Elect Brian Vahaly. “Expanding access to courts is essential to keeping people active and fostering the next generation of champions. Many players, myself included, discovered tennis at local parks, and this project highlights the vital role communities play in the sport’s future. This is an exciting step forward for us all.”



The current SETLC facility, located at 701 Mississippi Avenue SE, features six indoor tennis courts, six outdoor courts, and community-focused amenities such as a computer lab, library, and fitness room. The new expansion will complement these offerings with:

Indoor Facilities : Three additional indoor tennis hard courts, spectator seating, locker rooms, and multi-purpose rooms.

: Three additional indoor tennis hard courts, spectator seating, locker rooms, and multi-purpose rooms. Outdoor Facilities : Four new tennis hardcourts, four pickleball courts, a pedestrian bridge linking the sites, and remodeled clay-tech courts for additional pickleball use.

: Four new tennis hardcourts, four pickleball courts, a pedestrian bridge linking the sites, and remodeled clay-tech courts for additional pickleball use. Community Enhancements: A plaza, extensive landscaping, and expanded parking.

“This expansion is more than just tennis courts—it’s about creating a space where young people can find inspiration, discipline, a sense of belonging, and thoughtful staff to help them every step of the way in an underserved area of the District,” said DPR Director Thennie Freeman.



“As the Department of General Services, we are honored to play a pivotal role in the expansion of the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center,” said Delano Hunter, Director of DGS. “This project represents a significant investment in our community, and we are proud to contribute to the development of a state-of-the-art facility that will provide invaluable opportunities for residents and future generations. The successful collaboration on this project highlights our dedication to improving public spaces that support growth, education, and opportunity for all residents of the District.”



The Southeast Tennis and Learning Center South Expansion is scheduled for completion in 2026, promising a world-class facility to serve the needs of DC residents for generations to come.



