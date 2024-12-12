Every Treasure Tells a Story by Zhou Haiwen, Che Shilong and Guo Cheng Wins Iron A' Design Award in Graphics Design

Exceptional Advertising Awareness Campaign Honored for Its Unique Approach to Showcasing China's National Treasures

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of graphic design, has announced "Every Treasure Tells a Story" by Zhou Haiwen, Che Shilong and Guo Cheng as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This exceptional advertising awareness campaign has been honored for its innovative approach to introducing 100 of China's national treasures and celebrating the creativity of the ancient Chinese people.The A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic industry. "Every Treasure Tells a Story" aligns with industry standards by effectively combining visual storytelling with historical and cultural elements, making it accessible to a wide audience. This innovative campaign offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders by promoting cultural understanding and appreciation through engaging graphic design."Every Treasure Tells a Story" stands out in the market with its unique approach to showcasing China's national treasures. The campaign features visual dialogues across time, combining each national treasure with distinct dialogue boxes that vary in shape and character. The assigned background, a vast starry sky, is transformed into constellations symbolizing the span of time and space, while incorporating stories like Dunhuang Feitian with camel caravans in the Western regions of China.Winning the Iron A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Zhou Haiwen, Che Shilong and Guo Cheng to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration of cultural themes and visual storytelling techniques within the graphic design industry, fostering a greater appreciation for the rich history and creativity of ancient civilizations.Interested parties may learn more at:About China Global Television Network Co., Ltd. Beijing, CNChina Global Television Network, or CGTN, is an international media organization launched on December 31, 2016. It aims to provide global audiences with accurate and timely news coverage as well as rich audiovisual services, promoting communication and understanding between China and the world, and enhancing cultural exchanges and mutual trust between China and other countries. Headquartered in Beijing, CGTN has three production centers located in Nairobi, Washington D.C., and London, all staffed with international professionals from around the world. Adhering to the principles of objectivity, rationality, and balance in reporting, CGTN endeavors to present information from diverse perspectives.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to good designs that meet the rigorous standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category demonstrate great skill, expert understanding, and creative capacity in addressing real-world challenges through thoughtful design. These designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and user experience enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that invites visionary graphic designers, pioneering design agencies, progressive companies, and influential figures from the industry to showcase their creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicdesignaward.com

