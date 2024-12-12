SECURITY ADVISORY: Assetnote Releases Verification Method for Citrix NetScaler RDP Proxy Vulnerability

Assetnote

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assetnote, today, released proof-of-concept code that enables security teams to verify if their Citrix NetScaler instances are vulnerable to CVE-2024-8534, a critical RDP Proxy memory safety vulnerability that can cause system restarts.

Through reverse engineering of patched and unpatched versions, Assetnote's research team has developed multiple detection methods, including this publicly available verification tool. The proof-of-concept allows organizations to definitively determine if their NetScaler instances require patching, though testing will trigger a restart on vulnerable systems.

"Security teams need reliable ways to verify their exposure to this vulnerability," said Shubham Shah, CTO and Co-founder of Assetnote.. "While our Attack Surface Management platform automatically detects vulnerable instances through advanced fingerprinting, we're releasing this proof-of-concept to help the broader security community validate their systems independently."

Key Points:

● Open-source proof-of-concept confirms vulnerability status

● Testing will trigger a system restart if vulnerable

● Verification requires no authentication

● Compatible with all NetScaler versions prior to 55.34

Customers of Assetnote's Attack Surface Management platform have already been automatically notified if vulnerable instances were detected in their infrastructure, using the platform's non-disruptive detection capabilities. For organizations looking to perform independent verification, the technical analysis and proof-of-concept code are available on Assetnote's research blog.

About Assetnote:

Assetnote provides industry-leading attack surface management and adversarial exposure validation solutions, helping organizations identify and remediate security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Through continuous security testing and verification, Assetnote enables organizations to actionably defend their attack surface without noise. Assetnote customers receive security alerts and mitigations at the same time to disclosure to third-party vendors.

