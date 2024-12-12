Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market by Technology (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography, Echocardiography and Others), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories and Imaging Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in prevalence of acute ischemic stroke, rise in awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, and government initiatives & funding are the major factors that drive the growth of the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market. However, the high cost of acute ischemic stroke diagnostic devices restricts market growth. Moreover, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the expansion of the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market.Request Sample of the Report on Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Market 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323961 Segment HighlightsThe computed tomography segment held the highest market share in 2023.By technology, the computed tomography (CT) segment held a significant portion of the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market in 2023. CT scans are widely recognized for their ability to detect acute ischemic strokes quickly and accurately, making them a critical tool in emergency settings. The rapid imaging capabilities of CT scans allow healthcare providers to make swift and informed decisions regarding patient care, which is crucial in minimizing the damage caused by strokes.The hospitals and clinics held the highest market share in 2023.By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held a substantial portion of the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market share in 2023 as hospitals and clinics are primary points of care for stroke patients, providing immediate and comprehensive medical attention. Their ability to offer a wide range of diagnostic services, including advanced imaging techniques such as CT and MRI scans, makes them essential in the rapid and accurate diagnosis of acute ischemic strokes. The infrastructure of hospitals and clinics, equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and staffed by highly trained medical professionals, ensures that patients receive timely and effective treatment which supports the segment growth.Regional OutlookNorth America is expected to maintain its dominance in the market by 2033.North America is poised to maintain its leadership in the acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market by 2033 owing to a high number of state-of-the-art hospitals and clinics equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, ensures rapid and accurate stroke diagnosis. In addition, the widespread adoption of innovative imaging techniques, such as CT and MRI scans, supported by substantial investments in healthcare research and development, significantly contributes to market growth.Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A323961 Key Players:Koninklijke Philips N.V.GE HealthcareCanon Inc.SimensTerumo CorporationStrykerFujifilm Holdings CorporationSamsung Electronics Co. LtdF. Hoffmann-La Roche AGBoehringer IngelheimThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnerships, agreement, product approvals, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent Developments in Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis IndustryIn July 2022, Siemens Healthineers announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the MAGNETOM Free.Star, a cost-effective whole-body magnetic resonance (MR) scanner designed to help improve patient access to MRI.In July 2021, Siemens Healthineers announces the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the MAGNETOM Free.Max, a new High-V magnetic resonance (MR) scanner that combines a 0.55 Tesla (0.55T) field strength with deep learning technologies and advanced image processing.In September 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a global leader in health technology, announced a strategic partnership agreement with NICO.LAB, a MedTech stroke care company. 