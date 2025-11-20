WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Driving With 19.0% CAGR | Europe IoT Market Reach USD 12.30 Billion by 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The Europe IoT market size was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 12.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31587 The IoT market in Europe is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, coupled with a growing preference for cloud-based IoT software, are at the forefront of this expansion. Additionally, there is a rising demand for enhanced supply chain and customer relationship management solutions, further propelling the growth of IoT technologies across the region.The convergence of industrial-grade digital technology, cloud-based IoT solutions, and the increasing demand for enhanced business processes is driving robust growth in the IoT market across Europe.IoT is empowering individuals to live and work more intelligently, offering them complete control over their lives through smart devices that automate various aspects of their homes. This trend is increasingly becoming a primary need for customers, driving adoption rates higher.The Europe IoT market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, platform, technology, industry vertical, and country. By component, the market is divided into solution and services. Depending on deployment, it is segregated in to on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium size enterprises. As per platform, it is fragmented into device management, application management, and network management.The market players operating in the IoT market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bosch.IO GmbH, Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock Inc., SAP SE, Sophos Ltd. and Thales.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A48037 By organization size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of IoT software to integrate this software into their existing inventories. Conversely, the small- & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based IoT software, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.The cloud-based segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, owing to higher adoption of the cloud platform. Organizations are developing and deploying new applications in cloud and moving existing assets at an increasing rate, which is expected to provide effective IoT solutions and maximize the market growth during the forecast period.According to technology, it is differentiated radiofrequency identification, pressure sensors, network communications, data processing, and near-field communications. By industry vertical, it is categorized into retail & e-commerce, energy & utility, healthcare, transportation & logistics, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others. Country wise, the market is analyzed across the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Greece, Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, Hungary, and Ireland.Buy Now and Get Exclusive Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-iot-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of Europe IoT MarketBy deployment model, cloud-based segment accounted for the largest Europe IoT market share in 2021.Depending on enterprise size, large enterprise generated the highest revenue in 2021.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

